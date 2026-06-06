For those interested in my historical posts, especially Early Christian (Catholic) history, with a focus on Saints, Popes, Doctors of the Church, Apologists, interesting Christian thinkers, philosophers, and more, I invite you to follow and subscribe. There are no fees involved. The content is FREE.

I have moved Religious Content from my main Substack to this new Substack.

The fascinating and often misunderstood or maligned history of the Knights Templar will also be discussed, with some posts by other Brothers in the Order. Please follow us at the new Substack: Knights Templar Charleston SC Priory | Yusuf JP Saleeby MD | Substack.

In this time of Spiritual Warfare, we will discuss opportunities to recognize, confront, and defend our Christian ideals. We discuss how best to respect our fellow man, uphold our beliefs, and values.

Also on Facebook here: www.facebook.com/KnightsTemplarCharleston