Constant talk about the current administration’s policy on immigration is plagued with misunderstanding of key terms and this resulting in misfiring in debates and opinions. Using logic and common sense and the definitions in any English dictionary, we have:

Not all aliens or immigrants are illegal. Not all illegals should be misclassified as legal immigrants. If processed as for centuries and in recent times (19th century) as was done in massive scale at Ellis Island and such ports of entry, ‘‘immigrants’’ were processed, allowed entry or sent back to their country of origin. Today, for some odd reason, illegal immigrants and immigrants are confused. We are an immigrant-friendly country and can count our blessings on this process for our growth as a nation.

Photo by Juan Mayobre on Lady Liberty; “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free”

I was born with dual citizenship but resided overseas for almost 13-years. When I immigrated back to the USA, it was via a legal means and even my father who remained a non-citizen until about 10 years after coming into the country for permanent residence in 1978. He was in the country legally and finally became a US citizen a decade later.

The political discussions dominated between the LEFT and the RIGHT seem to project an opinion by the LEFT as confusing illegal and legal immigration and immigrants. This clouds the issue when our government wishes to remove illegals and those having criminal histories with one fell swoop. Because they are not legal immigrants there is no need for due process by the law in our country, as that is reserved for citizens of the USA under our Constitutional rights. We don’t need to be cruel or unfair, but we need to follow set laws and definitions. This seems very elemental and sophomoric, as an 8th grader should understand the difference, but unfortunately, legacy media and universities perpetuate this confusion.

Using common sense and logic, and understanding the difference may help those who are confused:

SUMMARY (for the confused):

The difference between illegal immigrants and legal immigrants lies in how they enter and/or stay in a country in relation to that country’s immigration laws.

🔹 Legal Immigrants

Legal immigrants are individuals who enter and reside in a country with official authorization. This can include:

Work visas

Student visas

Permanent residency (e.g., green cards in the U.S.)

Refugee or asylum status

Family-based immigration sponsorship

They comply with the country's legal processes for entry and stay.

🔹 Illegal Immigrants (or Undocumented Immigrants)

Illegal immigrants are individuals who:

Enter a country without proper authorization , such as crossing the border without inspection, or

Overstaying a legal visa, such as staying beyond the expiration of a tourist or student visa

They do not have legal permission to reside in the country, which may lead to deportation or other legal consequences.

Now let us move forward with common sense debates and discussions on immigration.

Photo by The New York Public Library , Ellis Island in the day

Photo by The New York Public Library : immigrants doing the right thing.

Ellis Island and a modern-day solution:

Ellis Island and American Immigration: A Historical Overview

1. Background on American Immigration (Pre-Ellis Island)

Before Ellis Island became the symbol of American immigration, immigrants entered the U.S. through various ports, primarily Castle Garden in New York City (1855–1890). In the early 19th century, immigration was less regulated, and arrivals mostly came from Northern and Western Europe (e.g., Ireland, Germany, England).

2. Opening of Ellis Island (1892)

Date opened: January 1, 1892

First immigrant processed: Annie Moore, a 15-year-old girl from Ireland

Located in New York Harbor , Ellis Island replaced Castle Garden as the nation's primary federal immigration station.

The facility was operated by the U.S. Bureau of Immigration (now under the Department of Homeland Security).

3. The Peak Years (1892–1924)

Over 12 million immigrants passed through Ellis Island during its operation (1892–1954).

Most came from Southern and Eastern Europe — Italy, Poland, Russia, Greece, and others.

Motivations included: Economic opportunity Religious and political freedom Escape from persecution or war



Processing Procedure:

Immigrants underwent: Medical inspections Legal interviews

Those deemed unhealthy or likely to become public charges could be denied entry and deported.

About 2% were rejected. **

4. Changing Immigration Laws (1920s–1950s)

The Immigration Act of 1924 introduced strict quotas based on national origins, drastically reducing the flow of immigrants.

After 1924, Ellis Island was used more for: Detaining enemy aliens during wartime Holding immigrants for deportation hearings; we need more of these today that are comfortable and humane.



5. Closure and Legacy

Ellis Island officially closed as an immigration station in 1954 . Maybe this was a bad idea to shutter it down vs improve and expand for what would come to be a larger influx.

It fell into disrepair until it was restored and opened to the public as part of the Statue of Liberty National Monument in 1990 .

Today, it houses the Ellis Island National Museum of Immigration. I love history and this is important for Americans and visitors to visit as a reference and educational museum.

6. Historical Significance

Ellis Island symbolizes both hope and hardship in the American immigrant experience.

It reflects the country's complex and evolving relationship with immigration, national identity, and cultural diversity.

An estimated 40% of Americans can trace at least one ancestor to Ellis Island.

**- Reasons why immigrants may be deported:

1. Immigration Violations

Overstaying a visa (e.g., tourist, student, or work visa)

Entering without authorization (e.g., crossing the border illegally)

Violating terms of a visa (e.g., working on a tourist visa)

Failure to maintain lawful status (e.g., expired visa or green card)

Fraud or misrepresentation on immigration applications or at entry

2. Criminal Offenses

Serious criminal convictions, such as: Drug trafficking or possession Violent crimes (e.g., assault, robbery, homicide) Sexual offenses Firearms violations

Aggravated felonies (a U.S. immigration-specific term that includes many serious crimes)

Crimes of moral turpitude, such as theft or fraud

Repeat offenders (multiple misdemeanors or other convictions)

3. National Security and Public Safety

Terrorism-related activities or affiliations

Espionage

Membership in a criminal organization (e.g., gangs)

Threats to public safety or national security

4. Fraud or Misrepresentation

Marriage fraud (e.g., entering a sham marriage to gain immigration benefits)

Falsifying documents (e.g., fake passports, forged employment records)

Lying during immigration interviews or on forms

5. Employment Violations

Working without proper authorization or permits

Failure of employers to comply with immigration employment laws (sometimes results in deportation proceedings for the employee)

6. Failure to Report or Appear

Ignoring court orders or failing to attend immigration hearings

Failure to report address changes to immigration authorities

Violating terms of parole, release, or supervision

7. Asylum or Refugee Denials

Asylum application denied and no further legal relief available

Revocation of refugee or asylum status (e.g., due to return trips to the home country or change in country conditions)

8. Visa or Status Revocation

Loss or revocation of legal status (e.g., employer withdraws sponsorship for a work visa)

Revocation due to policy changes or administrative decisions

Back in the day: 🔴 a. Communicable Diseases of Public Health Significance Countries often deny entry to individuals with certain infectious diseases , especially if they pose a risk to public health. Examples include: Tuberculosis (active) – Especially multidrug-resistant TB

HIV/AIDS – (used to be common; restrictions have been lifted in many countries but may still apply in some)

Syphilis (infectious stage)

Gonorrhea (infectious stage)

Leprosy (Hansen’s disease)

Trachoma (last century)

COVID-19 – Used to be a factor during the pandemic; not now 🟠 b. Mental or Behavioral Disorders with Associated Harm If a person has a mental health condition linked to harmful behavior (to themselves or others), they may be denied. Conditions alone are not grounds unless associated with: A history of violent behavior

Substance abuse disorders that are not in remission

Psychosis with episodes of dangerous actions

Uncontrolled bipolar or schizophrenia, if linked to dangerous behaviors 🟡 c. Drug Addiction or Substance Abuse Active drug abuse or addiction is often grounds for inadmissibility

This may include recent rehab admissions, positive drug tests, or criminal convictions related to drugs 🔵 d. Physical or Mental Disabilities That May Burden Public Health Systems Some countries may deny immigration or permanent residency if the applicant has a condition that could cause: Excessive demand on public health or social services (e.g., dialysis, high-cost cancer treatment, certain disabilities)

In Canada, for instance, this includes applicants needing care that exceeds a specific cost threshold 🟣 e. Failure to Provide Required Medical Exam Most countries require a medical examination by an approved physician

Refusing or failing to complete the required tests (e.g., TB screening, vaccines) can lead to denial

From taxpayer funds saved by recent DOGE actions we can afford to hire more federal agents and officers for immigration processing and to expedite the process. Holding illegals in camps for long periods of time is not the answer, but we should require a faster processing system. We can afford such a system to process vast numbers of non-citizens coming for work, asylum, etc. We as a nation just need to step up to the plate.