Dr. Saleeby's Substack

Dr. Saleeby's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DeeDee Winter's avatar
DeeDee Winter
Jul 30

This is an excellent point by point breakdown of all things immigration. I think one huge difference in the immigration data is that most who came legally came to BE a part of the country they enter…not so these days across the world.

My great grandfather came through Ellis Island from Ireland and what a thrill when I found his name, Cornelius Dulohery, on the wall! He moved west and settled in Kansas and lived in a cave dug into the side of a hill until he could build his home. He became a farmer, married and had 9 children.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Thomas W. Dinsmore's avatar
Thomas W. Dinsmore
Jul 30

A meaningful discussion about immigration might cover such topics as:

-- Does the USA make it harder for people to immigrate lawfully than other countries?

-- Are the US limits on legal immigration too strict?

-- Does lax enforcement of US immigration laws under previous administrations create a kind of de facto legality for immigrants, similar to "squatter's rights" of adverse possession?

I'm not taking sides on any of these topics, just posing the questions.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Yusuf JP Saleeby
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture