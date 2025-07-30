History on Immigration: Common Sense & Logic
A bit of clarification on Illegal Immigrants and Legal Immigrants; There remains much confusion and disinformation in the USA about these terms.
Constant talk about the current administration’s policy on immigration is plagued with misunderstanding of key terms and this resulting in misfiring in debates and opinions. Using logic and common sense and the definitions in any English dictionary, we have:
Not all aliens or immigrants are illegal. Not all illegals should be misclassified as legal immigrants. If processed as for centuries and in recent times (19th century) as was done in massive scale at Ellis Island and such ports of entry, ‘‘immigrants’’ were processed, allowed entry or sent back to their country of origin. Today, for some odd reason, illegal immigrants and immigrants are confused. We are an immigrant-friendly country and can count our blessings on this process for our growth as a nation.
I was born with dual citizenship but resided overseas for almost 13-years. When I immigrated back to the USA, it was via a legal means and even my father who remained a non-citizen until about 10 years after coming into the country for permanent residence in 1978. He was in the country legally and finally became a US citizen a decade later.
The political discussions dominated between the LEFT and the RIGHT seem to project an opinion by the LEFT as confusing illegal and legal immigration and immigrants. This clouds the issue when our government wishes to remove illegals and those having criminal histories with one fell swoop. Because they are not legal immigrants there is no need for due process by the law in our country, as that is reserved for citizens of the USA under our Constitutional rights. We don’t need to be cruel or unfair, but we need to follow set laws and definitions. This seems very elemental and sophomoric, as an 8th grader should understand the difference, but unfortunately, legacy media and universities perpetuate this confusion.
Using common sense and logic, and understanding the difference may help those who are confused:
SUMMARY (for the confused):
The difference between illegal immigrants and legal immigrants lies in how they enter and/or stay in a country in relation to that country’s immigration laws.
🔹 Legal Immigrants
Legal immigrants are individuals who enter and reside in a country with official authorization. This can include:
Work visas
Student visas
Permanent residency (e.g., green cards in the U.S.)
Refugee or asylum status
Family-based immigration sponsorship
They comply with the country's legal processes for entry and stay.
🔹 Illegal Immigrants (or Undocumented Immigrants)
Illegal immigrants are individuals who:
Enter a country without proper authorization, such as crossing the border without inspection, or
Overstaying a legal visa, such as staying beyond the expiration of a tourist or student visa
They do not have legal permission to reside in the country, which may lead to deportation or other legal consequences.
Now let us move forward with common sense debates and discussions on immigration.
Ellis Island and a modern-day solution:
Ellis Island and American Immigration: A Historical Overview
1. Background on American Immigration (Pre-Ellis Island)
Before Ellis Island became the symbol of American immigration, immigrants entered the U.S. through various ports, primarily Castle Garden in New York City (1855–1890). In the early 19th century, immigration was less regulated, and arrivals mostly came from Northern and Western Europe (e.g., Ireland, Germany, England).
2. Opening of Ellis Island (1892)
Date opened: January 1, 1892
First immigrant processed: Annie Moore, a 15-year-old girl from Ireland
Located in New York Harbor, Ellis Island replaced Castle Garden as the nation's primary federal immigration station.
The facility was operated by the U.S. Bureau of Immigration (now under the Department of Homeland Security).
3. The Peak Years (1892–1924)
Over 12 million immigrants passed through Ellis Island during its operation (1892–1954).
Most came from Southern and Eastern Europe — Italy, Poland, Russia, Greece, and others.
Motivations included:
Economic opportunity
Religious and political freedom
Escape from persecution or war
Processing Procedure:
Immigrants underwent:
Medical inspections
Legal interviews
Those deemed unhealthy or likely to become public charges could be denied entry and deported.
About 2% were rejected. **
4. Changing Immigration Laws (1920s–1950s)
The Immigration Act of 1924 introduced strict quotas based on national origins, drastically reducing the flow of immigrants.
After 1924, Ellis Island was used more for:
Detaining enemy aliens during wartime
Holding immigrants for deportation hearings; we need more of these today that are comfortable and humane.
5. Closure and Legacy
Ellis Island officially closed as an immigration station in 1954. Maybe this was a bad idea to shutter it down vs improve and expand for what would come to be a larger influx.
It fell into disrepair until it was restored and opened to the public as part of the Statue of Liberty National Monument in 1990.
Today, it houses the Ellis Island National Museum of Immigration. I love history and this is important for Americans and visitors to visit as a reference and educational museum.
6. Historical Significance
Ellis Island symbolizes both hope and hardship in the American immigrant experience.
It reflects the country's complex and evolving relationship with immigration, national identity, and cultural diversity.
An estimated 40% of Americans can trace at least one ancestor to Ellis Island.
**- Reasons why immigrants may be deported:
1. Immigration Violations
Overstaying a visa (e.g., tourist, student, or work visa)
Entering without authorization (e.g., crossing the border illegally)
Violating terms of a visa (e.g., working on a tourist visa)
Failure to maintain lawful status (e.g., expired visa or green card)
Fraud or misrepresentation on immigration applications or at entry
2. Criminal Offenses
Serious criminal convictions, such as:
Drug trafficking or possession
Violent crimes (e.g., assault, robbery, homicide)
Sexual offenses
Firearms violations
Aggravated felonies (a U.S. immigration-specific term that includes many serious crimes)
Crimes of moral turpitude, such as theft or fraud
Repeat offenders (multiple misdemeanors or other convictions)
3. National Security and Public Safety
Terrorism-related activities or affiliations
Espionage
Membership in a criminal organization (e.g., gangs)
Threats to public safety or national security
4. Fraud or Misrepresentation
Marriage fraud (e.g., entering a sham marriage to gain immigration benefits)
Falsifying documents (e.g., fake passports, forged employment records)
Lying during immigration interviews or on forms
5. Employment Violations
Working without proper authorization or permits
Failure of employers to comply with immigration employment laws (sometimes results in deportation proceedings for the employee)
6. Failure to Report or Appear
Ignoring court orders or failing to attend immigration hearings
Failure to report address changes to immigration authorities
Violating terms of parole, release, or supervision
7. Asylum or Refugee Denials
Asylum application denied and no further legal relief available
Revocation of refugee or asylum status (e.g., due to return trips to the home country or change in country conditions)
8. Visa or Status Revocation
Loss or revocation of legal status (e.g., employer withdraws sponsorship for a work visa)
Revocation due to policy changes or administrative decisions
Back in the day:
🔴 a. Communicable Diseases of Public Health Significance
Countries often deny entry to individuals with certain infectious diseases, especially if they pose a risk to public health. Examples include:
Tuberculosis (active) – Especially multidrug-resistant TB
HIV/AIDS – (used to be common; restrictions have been lifted in many countries but may still apply in some)
Syphilis (infectious stage)
Gonorrhea (infectious stage)
Leprosy (Hansen’s disease)
Trachoma (last century)
COVID-19 – Used to be a factor during the pandemic; not now
🟠 b. Mental or Behavioral Disorders with Associated Harm
If a person has a mental health condition linked to harmful behavior (to themselves or others), they may be denied. Conditions alone are not grounds unless associated with:
A history of violent behavior
Substance abuse disorders that are not in remission
Psychosis with episodes of dangerous actions
Uncontrolled bipolar or schizophrenia, if linked to dangerous behaviors
🟡 c. Drug Addiction or Substance Abuse
Active drug abuse or addiction is often grounds for inadmissibility
This may include recent rehab admissions, positive drug tests, or criminal convictions related to drugs
🔵 d. Physical or Mental Disabilities That May Burden Public Health Systems
Some countries may deny immigration or permanent residency if the applicant has a condition that could cause:
Excessive demand on public health or social services (e.g., dialysis, high-cost cancer treatment, certain disabilities)
In Canada, for instance, this includes applicants needing care that exceeds a specific cost threshold
🟣 e. Failure to Provide Required Medical Exam
Most countries require a medical examination by an approved physician
Refusing or failing to complete the required tests (e.g., TB screening, vaccines) can lead to denial
This is an excellent point by point breakdown of all things immigration. I think one huge difference in the immigration data is that most who came legally came to BE a part of the country they enter…not so these days across the world.
My great grandfather came through Ellis Island from Ireland and what a thrill when I found his name, Cornelius Dulohery, on the wall! He moved west and settled in Kansas and lived in a cave dug into the side of a hill until he could build his home. He became a farmer, married and had 9 children.
A meaningful discussion about immigration might cover such topics as:
-- Does the USA make it harder for people to immigrate lawfully than other countries?
-- Are the US limits on legal immigration too strict?
-- Does lax enforcement of US immigration laws under previous administrations create a kind of de facto legality for immigrants, similar to "squatter's rights" of adverse possession?
I'm not taking sides on any of these topics, just posing the questions.