The Boxer Rebellion was an anti-foreign, anti-Christian uprising that took place in China between 1899 and 1901, toward the end of the Qing dynasty.

It was led by a secret society known as the "Society of Righteous and Harmonious Fists", called the "Boxers" by Westerners because of their practice of martial arts.

Causes:

Growing resentment of foreign influence : European powers, Japan, and the U.S. had established spheres of influence in China, controlling trade and territory.

Missionary activity : Christian missionaries and converts were seen as undermining traditional Chinese beliefs and social structures.

Economic hardship : Droughts, floods, and economic exploitation worsened living conditions, which fueled anti-foreign sentiment.

Weak Qing government: The dynasty was seen as failing to protect China's sovereignty.

Key Events:

The Boxers began attacking foreigners and Chinese Christians.

In 1900, they besieged the foreign legation quarter in Beijing , trapping diplomats, civilians, and soldiers for 55 days.

Empress Dowager Cixi initially supported the Boxers and declared war on foreign powers.

An Eight-Nation Alliance (Britain, Germany, France, Russia, the U.S., Japan, Italy, and Austria-Hungary) sent troops to China and crushed the rebellion.

Aftermath:

In 1901, China signed the Boxer Protocol , which: Imposed a large indemnity (financial penalty) on China. Allowed foreign troops to be stationed in Beijing. Further weakened the Qing dynasty, leading eventually to its collapse in 1911.



Significance: