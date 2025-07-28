History Post: The scoop on the Boxer Rebellion
What was the Boxer Rebellion and how has it affected China/CCP and people today
The Boxer Rebellion was an anti-foreign, anti-Christian uprising that took place in China between 1899 and 1901, toward the end of the Qing dynasty.
It was led by a secret society known as the "Society of Righteous and Harmonious Fists", called the "Boxers" by Westerners because of their practice of martial arts.
Causes:
Growing resentment of foreign influence: European powers, Japan, and the U.S. had established spheres of influence in China, controlling trade and territory.
Missionary activity: Christian missionaries and converts were seen as undermining traditional Chinese beliefs and social structures.
Economic hardship: Droughts, floods, and economic exploitation worsened living conditions, which fueled anti-foreign sentiment.
Weak Qing government: The dynasty was seen as failing to protect China's sovereignty.
Key Events:
The Boxers began attacking foreigners and Chinese Christians.
In 1900, they besieged the foreign legation quarter in Beijing, trapping diplomats, civilians, and soldiers for 55 days.
Empress Dowager Cixi initially supported the Boxers and declared war on foreign powers.
An Eight-Nation Alliance (Britain, Germany, France, Russia, the U.S., Japan, Italy, and Austria-Hungary) sent troops to China and crushed the rebellion.
Aftermath:
In 1901, China signed the Boxer Protocol, which:
Imposed a large indemnity (financial penalty) on China. Maybe leading to resentment to this day.
Allowed foreign troops to be stationed in Beijing. Now a reversal with CCP Police holding branches in NYC.
Further weakened the Qing dynasty, leading eventually to its collapse in 1911. And eventually leading up to a revolution by communists and the CCP today.
Significance:
The Boxer Rebellion marked a major clash between traditional Chinese society and modern, imperial powers.
It showed the vulnerabilities of the Qing dynasty and intensified nationalist movements in China.
Long-term outcome, the CCP today.