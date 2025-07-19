Dr. Saleeby's Substack

Dr. Saleeby's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deborah Moyer's avatar
Deborah Moyer
Jul 19

Great information

Thank you Chris!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Yusuf JP Saleeby MD's avatar
Yusuf JP Saleeby MD
Jul 20

Reason for all the images of the Faith and faithful... CHM is a member of the Catholic Medical Association. I am a member in good standing and our nurse Debra Jamison, RN is also a member. Pictured here are members of the Catholic Men's Organization, the Knights of Columbus. I recently became a 4th degree Knight (Sir Knight) this year.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Yusuf JP Saleeby
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture