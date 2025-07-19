In this episode of Lyme and Beyond with Tanya, we welcome Chris Jackman, COO of Carolina Holistic Medicine, to discuss various approaches to treating Lyme disease. Chris shares his personal experience with Lyme, how he started working in the field, and the methods he uses to diagnose and treat Lyme patients.

Key topics include the importance of individualized treatment plans, focusing first on immune system support, the role of herbal treatments for antimicrobials, and the significance of detoxing. Chris also touches on the impact of mold, parasites, and gut health on Lyme treatment, along with the potential benefits of nicotine and CBD for reducing inflammation and supporting brain function. The episode provides valuable insights for both patients and practitioners in the Lyme community.

Visit Carolina Holistic Medicine's website:

www.carolinaholisticmedicine.com

CHM takes care of patients with Lyme, Stealth Infections, and Syndromes along with Long-COVID and vaccine injuries.

