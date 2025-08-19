Hope vs. Hype: Evaluating Alternative Cancer Therapies. We will take a closer look from ‘‘vitamin B17” to shark cartilage we will undress some of these wildly recommended natural anti-cancer agents of the past and most recent.

Some are promoted by testimonial only, lacking hard research studies to prove effective (and even safe), others with shady research data and others just wishful thinking. After discussing the first two, I will add in some other popular recommended therapies. Let the reader further research these agents to tweeze our fact from fiction, hope from hype.

B17 (it isn’t a B-complex vitamin!):

Vitamin B17 (also known as amygdalin or its synthetic form laetrile) is a controversial compound that has been promoted as an alternative treatment for cancer—especially during the 1970s. However, there is no reliable scientific evidence that it is effective against cancer, and it may even be dangerous. More Hyperbole and Hype than real science IMHO, so I avoid in my practice. There are folks who swear by it, but this is more a belief then a scientifically directed fact. Using the name vitamin B17 is misleading and a marketing stunt IMHO.

Not a true vitamin : Despite the name, Vitamin B17 is not an essential vitamin and is not required by the human body.

Sources: Found in the seeds of certain fruits (especially apricot kernels, apple seeds, peach pits, bitter almonds), and in small amounts in some plants like lima beans and clover.

Claims (is it Hype or a Myth or Fact?)

Proponents claim:

B17 selectively kills cancer cells without harming healthy cells. Yeah right!

It releases cyanide inside the cancer cells, causing cell death. What about releasing cyanide in health cells???

It boosts the immune system. Counter intuitive, ready my article on cyanide and judge for yourself.

Scientific Evidence

Mainstream medical organizations (like the American Cancer Society, FDA, and National Cancer Institute) if you can believe anything they really have to say state:

No clinical evidence supports that amygdalin/laetrile is effective in treating or preventing cancer. Yeah, well government agencies and pharma sponsored medical societies or organizations only pitch what they are selling (chemo, radiation and immunotherapies)

Several clinical trials (especially in the 1980s) showed no benefit and noted potential toxicity . Who sponsored the trials?

The active ingredient can release cyanide, which can be toxic or fatal, especially when taken in high doses or combined with foods containing certain enzymes.

Risks and Side Effects

Cyanide poisoning : Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, dizziness, liver damage, coma, and even death. Review my past article on Cyanide.

Dangerous interactions : Especially when combined with vitamin C or raw foods like almonds, which can increase cyanide release.

Unregulated use: Laetrile is often marketed as a supplement in places where it is banned, leading to variable dosages and higher risk.

Banned or unapproved in many countries, including the U.S.A. , for use in treating cancer.

Sometimes available through alternative medicine clinics, especially outside the U.S.A.

Conclusion

There is no credible scientific support for using vitamin B17/amygdalin/laetrile as a cancer treatment.

It poses serious health risks, including potentially fatal cyanide poisoning.

Anyone considering alternative treatments should speak with a qualified healthcare provider and base decisions on evidence. Get informed consent is a must, ultimately it is a free country, but buyer beware.

Shark Cartilage

Shark cartilage has been explored as an alternative treatment for cancer, but the scientific evidence does not support its effectiveness.

Shark cartilage is made from the tough, elastic tissue found in the skeletons of sharks. It contains proteins like:

Chondroitin sulfate

Calcium

Collagen

Various other compounds

Some proponents have claimed it can:

Inhibit tumor blood vessel growth (anti-angiogenesis)

Boost the immune system

Reduce inflammation

❌ Treating Cancers???

Despite early hype (especially in the 1990s), rigorous clinical trials have not found shark cartilage to be effective against cancer.

Key Study:

A large NIH-sponsored clinical trial (2007) tested shark cartilage (AE-941/Neovastat) in patients with advanced lung cancer. Result: No improvement in survival or quality of life. Literally abandoned in the mid-2010s.

Concerns and Risks

No proven benefit for cancer treatment. More testing and RCT needed to justify claims. Nothing really in the pipeline as they claim has been sidelined.

Side effects: Nausea, vomiting, constipation, low blood pressure, liver toxicity. Environmental impact: Contributing to the decline of shark populations. May interfere with standard cancer treatments or those alternative (ALT Med) therapies that have potential.

Photo by Michael Breucker

Natural or alternative cancer therapies

are approaches used outside of standard medical treatment to help manage symptoms, boost immunity, and improve overall well-being.

Some people use them alongside conventional treatment (integrative or complementary), while others use them as alternatives.

1. Nutritional Approaches & Diets

Gerson Therapy : Plant-based diet, raw juices, coffee enemas.

➤ Evidence: Lacks solid scientific backing; coffee enemas can be harmful. Has been successful in many. Founder of this process was possibly poisoned by pharma-agents as the legend goes. Daughter continued his work outside of the USA.

Ketogenic Diet : High fat, low carb — aimed at "starving" cancer cells.

➤ Evidence: Preliminary studies are mixed; promising for certain brain tumors but not conclusive. Any reduction in ‘‘sugar’’ is a big plus in cancer care. IF and Fasting and limiting carbs is a good idea.

Macrobiotic Diet : Whole grains [?], vegetables, minimal processed food.

➤ Evidence: Can promote health, but too restrictive for some patients. **Some of these are Recommended by this author.



2. Mind-Body Therapies

Meditation, Yoga, and Tai Chi

➤ Benefits: Reduce stress, anxiety, and pain; improve quality of life.

Guided Imagery & Hypnotherapy

➤ Used for: Pain management, nausea, and emotional coping.

Prayer

3. Herbal and Plant-Based Therapies

Turmeric (Curcumin) : Anti-inflammatory, studied for anticancer properties.

➤ Evidence: Promising in lab studies; human data limited.

Mistletoe Extract (Iscador) : Used in Europe alongside conventional therapy. Very popular in Germany and more NDs and holistic practitioners are using this. Sort of the old-school approach to cancer… kill the cancer cells with toxic substances. IMHO it is little more than a ‘‘natural version of pharma chemo”. Got to be a better way (also see vitB17 above and its dangers)

➤ Evidence: Some support for improved quality of life but not proven to shrink tumors. ???

Essiac Tea : Herbal blend claimed to cleanse the body.

➤ Evidence: No strong scientific backing; some herbs may be toxic in high doses. Essentially safe but time will tell on efficacy. Can contain some or all of the following: Burdock root Blessed thistle Kelp Red clover Sheep sorrel Slippery elm bark Turkish rhubarb root Watercress

Cannabis / CBD Oil / Hemp oils and other cannabinoids

➤ Benefits: Pain relief, nausea control, appetite stimulation.

➤ Risks: Psychoactive effects (THC), legality varies. ➤ Some benefit as anti-cancer therapies seen in studies ➤ When paired up with LDN (and timed correctly) a reduction in cancer recurrence in one study by over 20%. Other studies show this pairing is beneficial.

4. Supplements

Vitamin D, C, Selenium, and Zinc

➤ Used for: Immune support, antioxidant effects.

➤ Risks: High doses of Selenium (Se) may interfere with treatment or be toxic. Too much Zn can cause Cu deficiency (copper). ➤ Vitamin D is well known to reduce cancer risk and cancers in general.

Mushroom Extracts (Reishi, Turkey Tail, Shiitake)

➤ Evidence: Some immune-boosting and anticancer properties in early studies.

Melatonin (HD) high doses of melatonin only at night have been shown to be successful.

5. Other Alternative Approaches

Ozone Therapy : Introducing ozone into the body to increase oxygen.

➤ Risks: Not FDA-approved; can be dangerous if not done properly.

Hyperthermia : Heating body tissues to damage cancer cells.

➤ Evidence: Used clinically in some contexts, but not a standalone cure.

Fasting / Intermittent Fasting : May make cancer cells more vulnerable to treatment.

➤ Evidence: Under study; should be supervised to avoid malnutrition. One of the best ways to turn on Mitophagy and Autophagy to help fight cancer cells.

Stem Cell therapy; Risky in my opinion; I do not recommend.

Healing peptides and more… under investigation. Off the shelf some you have to be careful about, others are safe and effective. Review my lecture on healing peptides.

Important Caveats

Effectiveness: Most natural therapies lack the rigorous clinical trials needed to prove they can cure or control cancer. Simply because there is a lack of funding for research that is NOT PHARMA related.

Interactions: Some herbs/supplements can interfere with chemotherapy, radiation, or other medications. And there are herb-herb interactions too.

Safety: “Natural” doesn’t mean safe. Always consult with an integrative oncologist or healthcare provider. As I always say “poison ivy’’ is natural but I never get my patients to rub it all over their face.

What’s Safe as Complementary Care?

Mind-body practices (meditation, yoga)

Gentle physical activity

Acupuncture (for nausea, pain) and more

Nutrition adjustments (under guidance)

Vitamin D and others, but be careful and watch out for over-hyped products from people with an agenda to sell products or services.

For research driven alternative therapies and the use of repurposed drugs for cancer refer to the Cancer Care Monogram from the IMA . There are dozens of archived Weekly Webinar sessions that discuss cancer on the IMA channel .

Photo by Wai Siew shark cartilage

