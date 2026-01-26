Alpha-lipoic acid (ALA) is a naturally occurring compound that plays a key role in energy metabolism and acts as a powerful antioxidant. It has some funny properties such as being both water- and fat-soluble, which makes it somewhat unique and allows it to work throughout the body. In this short post I will discuss how it’s commonly linked to health and wellness:

1. Antioxidant Protection

Helps neutralize free radicals that contribute to aging and chronic disease. ALA fights ROS & cleans up oxidative stress.

Can regenerate other antioxidants such as vitamins C and E and glutathione (GHS), boosting overall antioxidant defense. ALA recycles the beneficial lead antioxidants of VitC, GSH and others.

Supports cellular health and may reduce oxidative stress from pollution, exercise (like when we over-exercise), or metabolic imbalance.

NAC → supplies raw material to make glutathione

Glutathione → does the heavy antioxidant & detox work

ALA → helps regenerate and extend glutathione’s effectiveness

This is why many protocols use NAC + ALA instead of (or before) direct glutathione. Because glutathione is expensive and very sensitive to degradation after ingestion.

2. Blood Sugar & Metabolic Health

Improves insulin sensitivity, helping cells take up glucose more efficiently.

Often used as a complementary supplement for blood sugar balance, especially in people with insulin resistance or type 2 diabetes (T2DM)

May help reduce glucose-related oxidative damage.

