How effective is the Flu shot?
According to a Cleveland Clinic paper (yet to be peer-reviewed) not very effective at all. Shot may actually RAISE the risk of infection.
Study: Among 53402 working-aged Cleveland Clinic employees, we were unable to find that the influenza vaccine has been effective in preventing infection during the 2024-2025 respiratory viral season.
Conclusions: This study found that influenza vaccination of working-aged adults was associated with a higher risk of influenza during the 2024-2025 respirat…