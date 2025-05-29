How harmful Artificial Intelligence (AI) can be: Example ChatGPT question and answer.... all WRONG!
Garbage IN and Garbage OUT... a perfect example of how wrong AI can be in healthcare. Be very careful...
When posing the question on ChatGPT.com “Is the mRNA vaccine safe?”
This is what I get verbatim:
“Yes, mRNA vaccines, such as those developed for COVID-19 by Pfizer-BioNTech (Comirnaty) and Moderna (Spikevax), have been shown to be safe and effective for the vast majority of people.
Here’s a breakdown of the safety profile based …