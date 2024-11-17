How Lies can make you sick.
repost from ET article.
How Everyday Lies Can Make You Sick
A doctor’s struggle with migraines led to a surprising remedy: confronting his everyday lies.
By Robert Backer Ph.D., Makai Allbert, Yuhong Dong M.D., Ph.D.
| Original article:
November 02, 2024
This is part 2 in “Virtue Medicine”
What medicine is safe, effective, free, and requires only a subtle shift in perspective? We we…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Dr. Saleeby's Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.