I will be posting more on the topic of bioregulators and healing peptides in the war against neurodegenerative diseases like AD and PD.

peptide

A peptide referred to as SLU-PP-332 is one at the forefront for AD prevention and possibly management of early AD.

N-Acetyl Semax is another peptide use in AD and stroke. This can be administered SQ, NS or SL.

Pinealon and P21 (PO21) are another two used in AD patients. Pinealon comes in a SL (under the tongue) dissolvable tab or Mouth Spray or can be taken SQ (inject).

TB500 AKA TB4 is yet another peptide used in AD patients. TB4-Frag is another shorter version that may be more bioavailable. This peptide is gut stable so can be taken as an oral capsule.

I have an eBook that is from a very reputable research company on healing peptides and the use of select ones for metabolic disorders (T2DM for example) and Stress, Cardiovascular disease, Mitochondrial Support and anti-aging. They touch heavily on neurodegenerative disorders like AD and PD as a guide. Should you elect to join the PHA as a student this will be made available to you. For more info please sign up with the Priority Health Academy (www.Priority-Health.us).