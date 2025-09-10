From the ET:

Infographic: How to Decode Food Labels & Ingredients

More than 73 percent of the U.S. food supply is ultra-processed. Let’s decipher what’s really in our food and what it does so we can make healthier choices.

By Sheramy Tsai for the Epoch Times | August 21, 2025

Secretary RFK, Jr at the helm of the HHS is trying his hardest with the new administration to Make Americans Health Again (MAHA) and in SC the SCPFF is trying to make South Carolinians health again (MSCHA) with our movement.

A group of us have had a meeting with a SC Congressman who is running for Governor of SC Aug 29th in Mt Pleasant. It was a very rewarding meeting for all in attendance and for Mr. Ralph Norman a Congressman from Rock Hill, SC. He appears to be very friendly to our cause and understands the need to reform healthcare delivery in South Carolina. We are supporting his efforts to win the Governorship.

In closing I will mention another tool - the Yuka app. Scan thy food!