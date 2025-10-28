Humility - much closer to God
From this week's Gospel from St. Luke: Luke 18:9–14, the Parable of the Pharisee and the Tax Collector. A lesson in humility.
From: Luke 18:9–14 (NRSV)
This is a parable about humility:
“Two men went up to the temple to pray, one a Pharisee and the other a tax collector.
The Pharisee, standing by himself, was praying thus, ‘God, I thank you that I am not like other people: thieves, rogues, adulterers, or even like this tax collector.
I fast twice a week; I give a tenth of all my income.’
But the tax collector, standing far off, would not even look up to heaven, but was beating his breast and saying, ‘God, be merciful to me, a sinner!’
I tell you, this man went down to his home justified rather than the other; for all who exalt themselves will be humbled, but all who humble themselves will be exalted.”
As a sinner, I often commiserate about my own humility. I have tried very hard to be less boastful, less proud, and not so braggadocios. It is hard, especially in my choice of occupation. I will often reflect on this passage and pray that the outcome for me will be the same as the humble self-deprecating tax collector.
I recently met a very well-decorated nun who was one of the most humble people I have met in a decade. She certainly had the credentials to be boastful and ‘‘proud’’ but certainly was not. When I had the opportunity to shake this sister’s hand, I felt the energy of the Lord come through her into me.