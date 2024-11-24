I have renewed faith and enthusiasm for our youth.
After an amazing performance by virtuoso high school musicians, I have a new opinion regarding our youth. A much more positive outlook.
My wife and I attended a performance of chamber music this week. This production was put on by the Chamber Music Charleston (CMC) group and was entitled CMC Two Fall Concert. The advertisement for this event was so enticing we invited friends to join us. Performances by string and wind instruments featuring the music of Haydn, Beethoven, Gurlitt, Moz…
