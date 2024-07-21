I interview our High School Valedictorian from Stockbridge High School on her cancer and COVID-shot journey.
A candid talk with Renee about her health journey.
Take this link to see the entire interview with Renee about her brave journey with cancer(s) and the Spikeopathy due to the COVID-shot.
Take this Link: https://odysee.com/@FrontlineCovid19CriticalCareAlliance:c/interview-with-a-post-vaccine-syndrome-patient-whole-body-health:e
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Dr. Saleeby's Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.