NBMI. In the mercury / heavy-metal world, NBMI is a compound sometimes discussed in relation to mercury binding. Used in mercury detoxification.

liquid mercury

NBMI (sometimes called Emeramide / OSR)

Full name: N,N′-bis (2-mercaptoethyl) isophthalamide .

It’s a thiol chelator designed to bind metals like mercury, cadmium, and lead. (great for methyl-mercury, ethyl-mercury or even elemental mercury poisoning)

Lab and animal work suggests it can reduce methylmercury toxicity. (methyl-mercury is the most toxic of the mercury compounds) Small human trial data has looked at whether it lowers mercury levels in exposed populations (e.g., gold miners).



👉 Important nuance, it is not standard-of-care mercury poisoning treatment. But then again, we are better than the standard of care. (I am pushing for MSM to be called sub-standard of care).

Established chelators used clinically include things like dimercaprol, DMSA, DMPS (depending on context). This NBMI is a new one.

Why Mercury itself is so bad for mammals (humans)

Mercury exposure can damage:

Nervous system

Kidneys

Immune system

Lungs, skin, eyes

Symptoms can include tremor, memory issues, headaches, and neuromuscular problems.

Mercury is a ubiquitous environmental contaminant and can be found in inorganic (Hg0, Hg+ , and Hg2+) and organic forms (chiefly CH 3 Hg+ or MeHg+). The main route of human, mammals and bird exposure occurs via predatory fish ingestion. Other exposure is via water contamination, air and skin exposure. Occupational exposure to Hg0 (and Hg2+) can also occur; furthermore, in gold & coal mining areas, the exposure to inorganic Hg can also be high. The toxicity of electrophilic forms of Hg (E+Hg) is mediated by disruption of thiol (-SH)- or selenol (-SeH)-containing proteins.

2-phenyl-1,2-benzisoselenazol-3(2H)-one is another agent useful

The therapeutic approaches to treat methylmercury (MeHg+), Hg0 and Hg2+ are limited. Here we discuss the potential use of Ebselen as a potential therapeutic agent to lower the body burden of Hg in man. Ebselen is a safe drug for humans and has been tested in clinical trials (for instance, brain ischemia, noise-induce hearing loss, diabetes complications, bipolar disorders) at doses varying from 400 to 3600 mg per day. Starting with 100mg, 200mg or even 400mg per day is typical.

Two clinical trials with ebselen in moderate and severe COVID are also approved. Ebselen can be metabolized to an intermediate with -SeH (selenol) functional group, which has a greater affinity to electrophilic Hg (E+Hg) forms than the available thiol-containing therapeutic agents. Accordingly, as observed in vitro and rodent models in vivo, Ebselen exhibited protective effects against MeHg+, indicating its potential as a therapeutic agent to treat MeHg+ overexposure. The combined use of ebselen with thiol-containing molecules (e.g. N-acetylcysteine and enaramide)) is also something to consider, because they can have synergistic protective effects against MeHg+.

Other agents used traditionally for Hg toxicity are DMSA, DMPS and d-penicillamine. Natural agents to detox are Chlorella, Spirulina, Cilantro extracts and activated charcoal.

References:

Gadde R, Betharia S. N,N'bis-(2-mercaptoethyl) isophthalamide (NBMI) exerts neuroprotection against lead-induced toxicity in U-87 MG cells. Arch Toxicol. 2021 Aug;95(8):2643-2657. doi: 10.1007/s00204-021-03103-2. Epub 2021 Jun 24. PMID: 34165617. This study is on lead (Pb) but this agent covers Hg, and other heavy metals.

Geier DA, Geier MR. Reductions in plasma and urine mercury concentrations following N,N'bis-(2-mercaptoethyl) isophthalamide (NBMI) therapy: a post hoc analysis of data from a randomized human clinical trial. Biometals. 2024 Apr;37(2):433-445. doi: 10.1007/s10534-023-00560-3. Epub 2023 Nov 21. PMID: 37987955; PMCID: PMC11006748.

Schutzmeier P, Focil Baquerizo A, Castillo-Tandazo W, Focil N, Bose-O'Reilly S. Efficacy of N,N'bis-(2-mercaptoethyl) isophthalamide on mercury intoxication: a randomized controlled trial. Environ Health. 2018 Feb 14;17(1):15. doi: 10.1186/s12940-018-0358-1. PMID: 29444690; PMCID: PMC5813329.

Aposhian HV, Aposhian MM. meso-2,3-Dimercaptosuccinic acid: chemical, pharmacological and toxicological properties of an orally effective metal chelating agent. Annu Rev Pharmacol Toxicol. 1990;30:279-306. doi: 10.1146/annurev.pa.30.040190.001431. PMID: 2160791.

Gadde R, Shah S, Böhlke M, Kim J, Betharia S. N,N'-bis(2-mercaptoethyl)isophthalamide (NBMI) as a novel chelator for Wilson's disease. Free Radic Biol Med. 2025 May;232:421-436. doi: 10.1016/j.freeradbiomed.2025.02.046. Epub 2025 Mar 1. PMID: 40032031; PMCID: PMC12817343. in Cu (copper) toxicity

Barbosa NV, Aschner M, Tinkov AA, Farina M, Rocha JBTD. Should ebselen be considered for the treatment of mercury intoxication? A minireview. Toxicol Mech Methods. 2024 Jan;34(1):1-12. doi: 10.1080/15376516.2023.2258958. Epub 2024 Jan 1. PMID: 37731353; PMCID: PMC10841883.