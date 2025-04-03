IMA Conference this weekend and a spot on Fox News on MAHA.
How about this for timing. MAHA mentioned in conjunction with the FLCCC/IMA 4th annual Conference. Focus on improving health in the USA. MAHA, Chronic Illness, and the mRNA shot too.
Hey all... I will miss seeing you all and participating at this year’s conference. Mr. Chris Jackman FNP will be there in my place. Please reach out to him while in Atlanta for those attending the conference (IMAhealth.org for more information on our annual Conference in Atlanta, GA this weekend). BTW this came out recently on our local FoxNews Charl…