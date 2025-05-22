Inaugural American History Award for graduating Bishop England High School
The Knights of Columbus Council 9475 supports my efforts to award a graduating HS student excelling in American History.
The Knights of Columbus Council 9475 supports my efforts to award a graduating HS student excelling in American History. Mrs. Sarah Dressel the History Department head at Bishop England Highschool (BEHS) picked four top students to submit an essay. These essays were judged and the winner this year is Lily Runkle.