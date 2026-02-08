Inositol is a naturally occurring, vitamin-like substance (often grouped with the B-complex vitamins, though it’s not officially a vitamin although referred to as vitamin B8). Here is the scoop on this interesting substance.

inositol AKA Vitamin B8

What it does

Inositol is a form of sugar that your body naturally produces, playing a critical role in cellular growth and providing structure to cells. It is also found in various foods such as meat, fruits, corn, beans, grains, and legumes. Inositol, often referred to as vitamin B8, is believed to have several health benefits, including aiding mental health conditions, improving metabolic health, and potentially enhancing fertility outcomes. It is commonly used for conditions like depression, panic disorder, and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

Helps cells communicate with each other (important for nerves and hormones); sort of like the old telephone switchboards.

Plays a role in how the body handles insulin and blood sugar. Works on keeping the metabolism in fine working order.

Involved in brain signaling and mood regulation. You had me at ‘‘brain’’.

Supports cell membranes and fat metabolism. More on metabolism, so not only sugar (carbohydrate) but also fats (lipids).

Types you might hear about

Myo-inositol – the most common form in the body

D-chiro-inositol – involved in insulin signaling

(Your body can convert between these forms.) Inositol hexanicotinate is one form that like vitamin B3 can raise HDL-cholesterol but not with all that flushing seen with immediate release Niacin (B3).



Where it’s found naturally

You already get inositol from food, such as:

Fruits (especially citrus)

Beans and lentils

Whole grains

Nuts and seeds

About supplements (important)

Inositol is sometimes sold as a supplement for things like mood, metabolic health, or hormone-related conditions. If you’re under 18, it’s important not to start supplements without a parent/guardian and a healthcare professional involved. They can help decide what’s safe and appropriate for your age and situation.