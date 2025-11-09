Introduction to the world of Adaptogen Herbs

JP Saleeby, MD

In humanities never ending search for the magic cure-all, many a snake oil

salesman in modern times has become wealthy. Attempting to separate the

chaff from the grain, searching for the panacea of health, the consumer

is bogged down in a quagmire of products most of which do not work.

Take for instance supplement infomercials that run for a couple of

months then all of a sudden disappear after accomplishing the goal of

stuffing the bank accounts of their promoters. The supplement industry

is a billion-dollar a year business. To this day after starting my

nutritional medicine practice in 1998, I have been deluged with email

and junk mail from companies wanting me to “sell” their products by

whatever scheme (usually multi-level-marketing) to the consumer (my

patient).

The Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act of

1994 often referred to as DSHEA took the FDA out of the business of

policing the dietary supplement industry. This law has its ups and

downs. On the downside for consumers there is no governing body to

regulate what a product promoter can claim about a particular

supplement. So caveat emptor, let the buyer beware. The Internet offers

the lay public the opportunity to research the subject, but alas the

Internet is infested with misinformation. The upside to DSHEA is lower

prices for consumers. No need for tremendous expenditures for Research

& Development in “proving for the FDA” the efficacy and safety of

supplements, thus the cost to consumers is very low compared with many

pharmaceuticals. Also this serves the supplement industry with great

profits. That is what prompted me to research and formulate a

supplement line for use with my patients following many of my protocols

for wellness. The result was a safe pharmaceutical-grade bioavailable

nutraceutical at low cost to the consumer. Something I could recommend

and sleep well at night knowing I had done good for my patients.

It

must be human nature to be easily swayed by fancy advertisers and

convincing charismatic spokesmen that deliver a message of the miracle

potion to ensure health, wellness or weight loss. So I do my part as a

physician to inform my patients what is correct and backed by

scientific research, not by whimsical belief. Time and time again I am

assaulted by late night infomercials that boast the latest trend or

“hot” supplement to bestow good health. It is this reckless and

un-policed forum that has prompted me to put some of my thoughts to

paper for those who don’t have the luxury of sitting across from me in

consultation. This remains the reason I maintain an online blog and

have written this book.

As I spent the last few years

researching and writing for this book, I considered writing the

world-renowned herbalist and integrative practitioner Dr. Andrew Weil

for a forward to this book. I later decided against this move, as there

is really no need for any forward and certainly not a need for an

Imprimatur. No need for any sanctioning individual, body or colleges to

lend credence to what I have done. What gives me license to write on

this topic? Well there is no residency training or credentialing

process that affords legitimacy here in this country, so the reader

must take into account my many years of self-study and personal

research in the field as well as my fifteen years of practicing

clinical medicine. I a certain this is enough to produce credible text.

Enough to offer the reader comfort in what is expressed within these

pages is evidenced-based fact rather than fiction. This represents the

work of a scientist unlike the un-credentialed talking heads on those

late-night infomercials. This remains an easy to read, moderately

technical (but not overwhelmingly so) book so the casual lay reader may

enjoy it as much as the medical upper or mid-level practitioner who is

attempting to gain an entry level understanding of these remarkable

herbs for their practice of medicine.

As a medical practitioner

my allopathic training in traditional western medicine taught that

healing or curing came about by identifying the root cause of a disease

and eliminating it. This is more commonly known as the “doctrine of a

specific etiology of disease”. In the East another approach was

developed thousands of year ahead and is centered on the disruption of

the balance within and the assistance with herbals or other remedies to

restore balance. This practice allows the body to cure itself.

For

over a decade and a half I have witnessed first hand the ravishes of

disease, obesity, lack of exercise, and poor nutrition. I have seen

what the effects of a stressful lifestyle can have on the body. I have

treated many successfully. Those that are disciplined and listen and

follow appropriately mapped out programs reap the best results. Those

that grow tired of the rituals of good health fall to the wayside and

eventually live a lesser quality of life, or even succumb to a

premature death.

Obviously there is no substitute for proper

nutrition & hydration, adequate sleep, aerobic and resistance

exercise and a balanced neuro-endocrine system. I am not going to

elaborate on this subject as much research has proven its

effectiveness. Many books and articles belabor the benefits. Rather I

am going to focus on a more esoteric subject, that of a select subset

of medicinal herbs that will embellish and enhance an already well

oiled machine. Once a person has committed to proper diet, exercise and

rest; once a person has committed to selected dietary supplements it is

time for the next step. As you cannot put the cart before the horse

here, I do not advise continued cigarette smoking with the use of herbs

as a quick-fix to lowering lung cancer risk. Smoke cessation first,

then consider this as the next step.

There is a class of herbs

that aid our bodies in adapting to environmental changes. Whether the

environmental changes are emotional stress, physical stress, toxins, or

a drastic change in our exercise program or work schedule, these herbs

exert a balancing effect. They are known collectively as adaptogens or

adaptogen herbs. Only about one in every 300 herbs is considered an

adaptogen. The most commonly recognized adaptogen herb has to be Panax

ginseng. This is the benchmark herb that all other adaptogens are

compared.

The term adaptogen was coined in 1947 by a Russian

toxicologist and pharmacologist named Dr. Nikolai Vasilyevich Lazarev.

As the father of modern day research into adaptogen herbs, Dr. Lazarev

set up some basic criteria that must be met in order for consideration

in this very special class of herbs:

1. It must cause only minimal disruption in the body’s physiological functions;

2.

It must increase the body’s resistance to adverse influences not by a

specific action but by a wide range of physical, chemical, and

biochemical factors;

3. It must have an overall normalizing

effect, improving all kinds of conditions and aggravating none. And it

must restore balance to the system regardless of the direction of the

illness (for example, an adaptogen would work equally well in a

depleted condition as it would in a condition of excess).

Herbalists

believe adaptogens work by supporting adrenal function, enabling cells

access to more energy and helping them eliminate toxic metabolic

byproducts. Adaptogens also help the body use oxygen more efficiently

and improve the regulation of the body’s natural rhythms. Though they

all work in these similar ways, each adaptogen has a distinct

personality and unique medicinal qualities. We will visit what I

consider three rather remarkable yet generally lesser known of

adaptogen herbs. They are, in no evident order: Rhodiola rosea,

Eleuthero (Eleutherococcus senticosus) and Jiaogulan (Gynostermma

pentaphyllum).

