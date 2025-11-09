Introduction to the world of adaptogen herbs
original blog post: January 21, 2009
In humanities never ending search for the magic cure-all, many a snake oil
salesman in modern times has become wealthy. Attempting to separate the
chaff from the grain, searching for the panacea of health, the consumer
is bogged down in a quagmire of products most of which do not work.
Take for instance supplement infomercials that run for a couple of
months then all of a sudden disappear after accomplishing the goal of
stuffing the bank accounts of their promoters. The supplement industry
is a billion-dollar a year business. To this day after starting my
nutritional medicine practice in 1998, I have been deluged with email
and junk mail from companies wanting me to “sell” their products by
whatever scheme (usually multi-level-marketing) to the consumer (my
patient).
The Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act of
1994 often referred to as DSHEA took the FDA out of the business of
policing the dietary supplement industry. This law has its ups and
downs. On the downside for consumers there is no governing body to
regulate what a product promoter can claim about a particular
supplement. So caveat emptor, let the buyer beware. The Internet offers
the lay public the opportunity to research the subject, but alas the
Internet is infested with misinformation. The upside to DSHEA is lower
prices for consumers. No need for tremendous expenditures for Research
& Development in “proving for the FDA” the efficacy and safety of
supplements, thus the cost to consumers is very low compared with many
pharmaceuticals. Also this serves the supplement industry with great
profits. That is what prompted me to research and formulate a
supplement line for use with my patients following many of my protocols
for wellness. The result was a safe pharmaceutical-grade bioavailable
nutraceutical at low cost to the consumer. Something I could recommend
and sleep well at night knowing I had done good for my patients.
It
must be human nature to be easily swayed by fancy advertisers and
convincing charismatic spokesmen that deliver a message of the miracle
potion to ensure health, wellness or weight loss. So I do my part as a
physician to inform my patients what is correct and backed by
scientific research, not by whimsical belief. Time and time again I am
assaulted by late night infomercials that boast the latest trend or
“hot” supplement to bestow good health. It is this reckless and
un-policed forum that has prompted me to put some of my thoughts to
paper for those who don’t have the luxury of sitting across from me in
consultation. This remains the reason I maintain an online blog and
have written this book.
As I spent the last few years
researching and writing for this book, I considered writing the
world-renowned herbalist and integrative practitioner Dr. Andrew Weil
for a forward to this book. I later decided against this move, as there
is really no need for any forward and certainly not a need for an
Imprimatur. No need for any sanctioning individual, body or colleges to
lend credence to what I have done. What gives me license to write on
this topic? Well there is no residency training or credentialing
process that affords legitimacy here in this country, so the reader
must take into account my many years of self-study and personal
research in the field as well as my fifteen years of practicing
clinical medicine. I a certain this is enough to produce credible text.
Enough to offer the reader comfort in what is expressed within these
pages is evidenced-based fact rather than fiction. This represents the
work of a scientist unlike the un-credentialed talking heads on those
late-night infomercials. This remains an easy to read, moderately
technical (but not overwhelmingly so) book so the casual lay reader may
enjoy it as much as the medical upper or mid-level practitioner who is
attempting to gain an entry level understanding of these remarkable
herbs for their practice of medicine.
As a medical practitioner
my allopathic training in traditional western medicine taught that
healing or curing came about by identifying the root cause of a disease
and eliminating it. This is more commonly known as the “doctrine of a
specific etiology of disease”. In the East another approach was
developed thousands of year ahead and is centered on the disruption of
the balance within and the assistance with herbals or other remedies to
restore balance. This practice allows the body to cure itself.
For
over a decade and a half I have witnessed first hand the ravishes of
disease, obesity, lack of exercise, and poor nutrition. I have seen
what the effects of a stressful lifestyle can have on the body. I have
treated many successfully. Those that are disciplined and listen and
follow appropriately mapped out programs reap the best results. Those
that grow tired of the rituals of good health fall to the wayside and
eventually live a lesser quality of life, or even succumb to a
premature death.
Obviously there is no substitute for proper
nutrition & hydration, adequate sleep, aerobic and resistance
exercise and a balanced neuro-endocrine system. I am not going to
elaborate on this subject as much research has proven its
effectiveness. Many books and articles belabor the benefits. Rather I
am going to focus on a more esoteric subject, that of a select subset
of medicinal herbs that will embellish and enhance an already well
oiled machine. Once a person has committed to proper diet, exercise and
rest; once a person has committed to selected dietary supplements it is
time for the next step. As you cannot put the cart before the horse
here, I do not advise continued cigarette smoking with the use of herbs
as a quick-fix to lowering lung cancer risk. Smoke cessation first,
then consider this as the next step.
There is a class of herbs
that aid our bodies in adapting to environmental changes. Whether the
environmental changes are emotional stress, physical stress, toxins, or
a drastic change in our exercise program or work schedule, these herbs
exert a balancing effect. They are known collectively as adaptogens or
adaptogen herbs. Only about one in every 300 herbs is considered an
adaptogen. The most commonly recognized adaptogen herb has to be Panax
ginseng. This is the benchmark herb that all other adaptogens are
compared.
The term adaptogen was coined in 1947 by a Russian
toxicologist and pharmacologist named Dr. Nikolai Vasilyevich Lazarev.
As the father of modern day research into adaptogen herbs, Dr. Lazarev
set up some basic criteria that must be met in order for consideration
in this very special class of herbs:
1. It must cause only minimal disruption in the body’s physiological functions;
2.
It must increase the body’s resistance to adverse influences not by a
specific action but by a wide range of physical, chemical, and
biochemical factors;
3. It must have an overall normalizing
effect, improving all kinds of conditions and aggravating none. And it
must restore balance to the system regardless of the direction of the
illness (for example, an adaptogen would work equally well in a
depleted condition as it would in a condition of excess).
Herbalists
believe adaptogens work by supporting adrenal function, enabling cells
access to more energy and helping them eliminate toxic metabolic
byproducts. Adaptogens also help the body use oxygen more efficiently
and improve the regulation of the body’s natural rhythms. Though they
all work in these similar ways, each adaptogen has a distinct
personality and unique medicinal qualities. We will visit what I
consider three rather remarkable yet generally lesser known of
adaptogen herbs. They are, in no evident order: Rhodiola rosea,
Eleuthero (Eleutherococcus senticosus) and Jiaogulan (Gynostermma
pentaphyllum).
