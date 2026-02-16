Iodine & Selenium Balance: Takes Two to Tango
How Iodine (I) and Selenium (Se) need to be in an ideal balance for optimal thyroid health.
Iodine and selenium balance is especially important because the two minerals work together in thyroid hormone production and protection. An imbalance in one can worsen problems caused by the other.
1. How iodine and selenium work together
Iodine
Required to make thyroid hormones:
T4 (thyroxine) → contains 4 iodine atoms
T3 (triiodothyronine) → contains 3 iodine atoms
Without enough iodine → low thyroid hormone production (hypothyroidism)
Iodine is ‘‘recycled’’ when enzymes remove this element from T4 to make T3. Iodine is sequestered in the thyroid gland, breast tissue and other tissues in our body.
more below this line……..
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Dr. Saleeby's Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.