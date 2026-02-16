Iodine and selenium balance is especially important because the two minerals work together in thyroid hormone production and protection. An imbalance in one can worsen problems caused by the other.

1. How iodine and selenium work together

Iodine

Required to make thyroid hormones : T4 (thyroxine) → contains 4 iodine atoms T3 (triiodothyronine) → contains 3 iodine atoms

Without enough iodine → low thyroid hormone production (hypothyroidism)

Iodine is ‘‘recycled’’ when enzymes remove this element from T4 to make T3. Iodine is sequestered in the thyroid gland, breast tissue and other tissues in our body.

