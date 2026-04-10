Dr. Saleeby's Substack

Dr. Saleeby's Substack

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Yusuf JP Saleeby MD's avatar
Yusuf JP Saleeby MD
5h

https://jpsaleebymd.substack.com/p/truth-about-statins-and-your-cholesterol

and this

https://jpsaleebymd.substack.com/p/the-truth-about-statins

and others if you search my Substack for "Cholesterol" or "Statins"

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Julie K's avatar
Julie K
4h

So much research also out there on statins causing dementia and liver damage etc and I am watching that play out in real life sadly with my dad and in laws and other relatives. Of course they won’t listen when I try to suggest natural alternatives.

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