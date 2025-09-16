Jiaogulan (Gynostemma pentaphyllum) is often referred to as an adaptogen, which means it’s believed to help the body resist physical, emotional, and environmental stressors. While it’s not as well-known in the West as ginseng or ashwagandha, jiaogulan is sometimes called “Southern Ginseng” because of its similar properties.
AKA: アマチャヅル (Amachazuru); the Japanese name (this plant is rather sweet tasting) and the name is derived from ‘‘sweet’’ “tea” and “vine”. This plant was studied in Asia as a possible agent for a non-caloric sweetener. It happens to be a very fast-growing vine.
The Adaptogenic Properties of Jiaogulan
Jiaogulan is classified as an adaptogen based on several traditional and research-backed effects:
1. Stress Reduction
Helps regulate the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis.
Can improve resilience to chronic stress and fatigue.
2. Energy and Endurance
Used by athletes and those with fatigue-related conditions.
May enhance stamina and reduce feelings of tiredness.
3. Immune System Modulation
Boosts immune response when needed.
Calms overactive immune responses (potentially useful for autoimmune issues).
4. Antioxidant Activity
Contains saponins (gypenosides) similar to those in ginseng, with strong antioxidant properties.
Helps neutralize free radicals and protect cells from damage.
5. Metabolic Support
May help regulate blood sugar, cholesterol, and blood pressure—often disrupted by chronic stress.
Amachazuru is used in traditional Japanese Kampo medicine.
It’s sometimes consumed as an herbal tea or supplement for promoting longevity, stamina, and metabolic health—aligning with its adaptogenic properties.
It is a rapidly growing vine. In warm and humid temperatures (peek season) this vine can grow at a rate between 6–12 inches per week.
Scientific Support
While more human studies are needed, preclinical and some small-scale human studies suggest:
Anti-fatigue and anti-anxiety effects.
Support for cardiovascular health.
Potential for blood sugar regulation in type 2 diabetes (T2DM)
The main Chemical Components of Jiaogulan are:
1. Saponins (Gypenosides)
Over 100 different gypenosides have been identified.
Structurally and functionally similar to ginsenosides in ginseng.
Responsible for most adaptogenic, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and immunomodulatory effects.
Of the 100, the Major Gypenosides are:
Gypenoside XLIX (49)
Gypenoside XVII
Gypenoside Rb1 (same as in ginseng)
Gypenoside Rd
These vary depending on:
Region where the plant is grown. Part of the plant (leaves typically have the highest concentration). Harvest time and processing method.
2. Flavonoids
Antioxidants that help reduce oxidative stress.
Contribute to cardiovascular protection and anti-aging effects.
3. Polysaccharides
Support immune function.
May contribute to anti-fatigue and anti-tumor activities.
4. Phytosterols
Help manage cholesterol levels.
Provide anti-inflammatory effects.
5. Amino acids
Small amounts are found in the tea that support general metabolism.
6. Minerals & Micronutrients
Trace amounts of magnesium, calcium, zinc, and iron are found in this herb.
How it’s consumed
Tea (most common form)
Powdered extract or capsules
Often consumed daily in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), especially in parts of China and Southeast Asia
Blue Zone inhabitants with longer lifespans in Asia are said to consume multiple glasses of this tea per day.
It can be blended with other herbal teas for taste. Taste of this tea is an acquired taste as it is earthy in nature.
As with all things, Precautions:
May interact with blood thinners or blood pressure medications. Most, if not all, herbals can ‘‘thin the blood”.
Not advised during pregnancy due to limited safety data. Is a data issue in the West as this tea is consumed by pregnant and lactating mothers all the time for centuries in the East.
Always consult a healthcare provider before starting any herbal supplement, especially if you’re on medications.