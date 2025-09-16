Jiaogulan (Gynostemma pentaphyllum) is often referred to as an adaptogen, which means it’s believed to help the body resist physical, emotional, and environmental stressors. While it’s not as well-known in the West as ginseng or ashwagandha, jiaogulan is sometimes called “Southern Ginseng” because of its similar properties.

AKA: アマチャヅル (Amachazuru); the Japanese name (this plant is rather sweet tasting) and the name is derived from ‘‘sweet’’ “tea” and “vine”. This plant was studied in Asia as a possible agent for a non-caloric sweetener. It happens to be a very fast-growing vine.

The Adaptogenic Properties of Jiaogulan

Jiaogulan is classified as an adaptogen based on several traditional and research-backed effects:

1. Stress Reduction

Helps regulate the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis.

Can improve resilience to chronic stress and fatigue.

2. Energy and Endurance

Used by athletes and those with fatigue-related conditions.

May enhance stamina and reduce feelings of tiredness.

3. Immune System Modulation

Boosts immune response when needed.

Calms overactive immune responses (potentially useful for autoimmune issues).

4. Antioxidant Activity

Contains saponins (gypenosides) similar to those in ginseng, with strong antioxidant properties.

Helps neutralize free radicals and protect cells from damage.

5. Metabolic Support

May help regulate blood sugar, cholesterol, and blood pressure—often disrupted by chronic stress.

Amachazuru is used in traditional Japanese Kampo medicine.

It’s sometimes consumed as an herbal tea or supplement for promoting longevity, stamina, and metabolic health—aligning with its adaptogenic properties.

It is a rapidly growing vine. In warm and humid temperatures (peek season) this vine can grow at a rate between 6–12 inches per week.

Scientific Support

While more human studies are needed, preclinical and some small-scale human studies suggest:

Anti-fatigue and anti-anxiety effects.

Support for cardiovascular health .

Potential for blood sugar regulation in type 2 diabetes (T2DM)

The main Chemical Components of Jiaogulan are:

1. Saponins (Gypenosides)

Over 100 different gypenosides have been identified.

Structurally and functionally similar to ginsenosides in ginseng.

Responsible for most adaptogenic , anti-inflammatory , antioxidant , and immunomodulatory effects. Of the 100, the Major Gypenosides are: Gypenoside XLIX (49) Gypenoside XVII Gypenoside Rb1 (same as in ginseng) Gypenoside Rd These vary depending on: Region where the plant is grown. Part of the plant (leaves typically have the highest concentration). Harvest time and processing method.



2. Flavonoids

Antioxidants that help reduce oxidative stress.

Contribute to cardiovascular protection and anti-aging effects.

3. Polysaccharides

Support immune function .

May contribute to anti-fatigue and anti-tumor activities.

4. Phytosterols

Help manage cholesterol levels.

Provide anti-inflammatory effects.

5. Amino acids

Small amounts are found in the tea that support general metabolism.

6. Minerals & Micronutrients

Trace amounts of magnesium, calcium, zinc, and iron are found in this herb.

How it’s consumed

Tea (most common form)

Powdered extract or capsules

Often consumed daily in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), especially in parts of China and Southeast Asia

Blue Zone inhabitants with longer lifespans in Asia are said to consume multiple glasses of this tea per day.

It can be blended with other herbal teas for taste. Taste of this tea is an acquired taste as it is earthy in nature.

As with all things, Precautions: