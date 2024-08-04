Join my new subscriber chat
A private space for us to converse and connect on reformed-Functional Medicine topics. Kicking off with a discussion on LYME disease.
Today I’m announcing a brand new addition to my Substack publication: Dr. Saleeby's Substack subscriber chat.
This is a conversation space exclusively for subscribers—kind of like a group chat or live hangout. I’ll post questions and updates that come my way, and you can jump into the discussion.
