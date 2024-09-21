Koyaanisqatsi: Part ONE
We can learn much from the Hopi and other First Nations from a culture near wiped out.
The word koyaanisqatsi is a Hopi Native American word that means "life out of balance". It is made up of the words koyaanis, which means chaotic, and qatsi, which means life. This term is referred to as a world or universe in confusion and chaos.
In the history of humankind there are punctuations in the sane year…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Dr. Saleeby's Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.