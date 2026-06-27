Kratom (7OH) Warning
A natural botanical painkiller will issues. 7-Hydroxymitragynine (7OH) is discussed.
Not all that is organic, natural or botanical is safe. A perfect example is poison ivy. While this plant is ‘‘natural’’ it is ill-advised to rub it all over your face. The mindset that all that is natural is safe is a fallacy.
Kratom originating from Asia as a miracle pain killer, is used today as an over-the-counter non-prescription ‘‘legal’’ agent. This has raised concerns lately, with some deaths due to its use. 7-Hydroxymitragynine (AKA 7-OH or 7OH) is the active ingredient in Kratom (pronounced: Kra-Tom). Allow me to dive into it here.
The primary active alkaloid in kratom, 7-Hydroxymitragynine (often abbreviated 7-OH or 7OH), has become a major concern because it is substantially more potent at the μ-opioid receptor than the main kratom alkaloid, Mitragynine. In recent years, manufacturers have begun selling concentrated 7-OH tablets and gummies that contain far higher amounts than occur naturally in kratom leaves. These products carry significantly greater risks than traditional kratom powder.
Why 7-OH is different
Natural kratom leaf contains:
Mitragynine: ~1–2% of leaf weight
7-Hydroxymitragynine: typically less than 0.05%
Commercial “7OH” products often contain dozens to hundreds of times the naturally occurring amount, creating pharmacologic effects that resemble potent opioids (such as heroin, morphine, hydrocodone, oxycodone, ketamine, etc.) rather than traditional kratom.
Major dangers
1. Much higher addiction potential
7-OH is a potent μ-opioid receptor agonist, producing:
Euphoria
Analgesia
Tolerance
Physical dependence
Withdrawal
Tolerance can develop rapidly, leading users to escalate doses over days to weeks.
Withdrawal symptoms may include:
Severe anxiety
Restlessness
Muscle aches
Sweating
Insomnia
Diarrhea
Elevated blood pressure
Cravings
Many users report withdrawal comparable to prescription opioid withdrawal.
2. Respiratory depression
Although traditional kratom was initially thought to have a “ceiling effect” on breathing suppression, concentrated 7-OH products appear capable of producing clinically significant respiratory depression, especially:
At high doses
Combined with alcohol
Combined with benzodiazepines
Combined with opioids
Combined with gabapentinoids
Combined with sleep medications
This is the primary life-threatening risk. Very similar to medications prescribed for pain in the opioid class.
3. Overdose
Symptoms include:
Extreme sedation
Pinpoint pupils
Slow breathing
Blue lips
Unresponsiveness
Coma
Death
While isolated 7-OH overdose deaths are still being studied, fatalities involving kratom products often involve:
Other sedatives
Opioids
Alcohol
High-potency extracts
4. Unknown dosing
One major concern is poor manufacturing quality.
Independent laboratory testing has found:
Large differences between labeled and actual content
Variable purity
Contamination (spiked with other agents, potentially fentanyl or other)
Multiple kratom alkaloids mixed together
Consumers often have no reliable way to know how much active drug they are taking.
5. Liver injury
Kratom has been associated with:
Cholestatic hepatitis
Jaundice
Elevated liver enzymes / liver injury
It is not yet clear whether concentrated 7-OH increases this risk, but caution is warranted.
6. Cardiovascular effects
Reported effects include:
Tachycardia
Hypertension
Palpitations
QT prolongation (rare)
Arrhythmias
Individuals with existing heart disease may be at higher risk.
7. Neurologic complications
Reported adverse effects include:
Seizures
Tremor
Confusion
Agitation
Hallucinations (high doses)
8. Psychiatric effects
High doses may trigger:
Anxiety
Panic attacks
Depression
Irritability
Psychosis (rare)
These risks appear greater with extracts than with traditional leaf.
9. Drug interactions
Potentially dangerous interactions occur with:
Opioids
Benzodiazepines
Alcohol
Gabapentin
Pregabalin
Sleep medications
Some antidepressants
Muscle relaxants
The combination can markedly increase sedation and breathing suppression.
10. Lack of long-term safety data
Concentrated 7-OH products are relatively new, and there are no robust long-term human studies evaluating:
Chronic organ toxicity
Neurotoxicity
Endocrine effects
Fertility
Cognitive effects
Is 7-OH stronger than morphine?
Animal studies suggest that purified 7-hydroxymitragynine has greater potency than morphine at the μ-opioid receptor on a milligram-for-milligram basis. However, potency is not the same as clinical effect, and direct dose comparisons in humans are not appropriate because absorption, metabolism, and receptor signaling differ.
Why physicians are increasingly concerned
Many addiction specialists are seeing patients who:
Started with traditional kratom
Switched to concentrated 7-OH products
Developed opioid-like dependence
Required medications such as Buprenorphine for treatment
Several poison centers have also reported increasing calls involving these products.
Bottom line
Concentrated 7-OH products are substantially riskier than traditional kratom leaf because they deliver a highly potent opioid-like alkaloid in amounts far exceeding what occurs naturally. The most significant concerns are:
Rapid tolerance and dependence
Severe withdrawal
Respiratory depression
Overdose, particularly when combined with other sedatives
Unreliable dosing and product quality
Limited long-term safety data
If someone is using 7-OH or even Kratom daily, it is generally safer not to stop abruptly without medical guidance, particularly after prolonged use, because withdrawal can be significant. A supervised taper or evaluation by a clinician experienced in substance use treatment can reduce withdrawal symptoms and improve safety. While the clinicians at CHM will help you get off of Kratom or 7OH, we will not recommend or prescribe this agent. There are better ways to handle chronic pain than going from the frying pan into the fire with centrally acting agents of any kind.