Not all that is organic, natural or botanical is safe. A perfect example is poison ivy. While this plant is ‘‘natural’’ it is ill-advised to rub it all over your face. The mindset that all that is natural is safe is a fallacy.

Kratom originating from Asia as a miracle pain killer, is used today as an over-the-counter non-prescription ‘‘legal’’ agent. This has raised concerns lately, with some deaths due to its use. 7-Hydroxymitragynine (AKA 7-OH or 7OH) is the active ingredient in Kratom (pronounced: Kra-Tom). Allow me to dive into it here.

kratom

The primary active alkaloid in kratom, 7-Hydroxymitragynine (often abbreviated 7-OH or 7OH), has become a major concern because it is substantially more potent at the μ-opioid receptor than the main kratom alkaloid, Mitragynine. In recent years, manufacturers have begun selling concentrated 7-OH tablets and gummies that contain far higher amounts than occur naturally in kratom leaves. These products carry significantly greater risks than traditional kratom powder.

Why 7-OH is different

Natural kratom leaf contains:

Mitragynine: ~1–2% of leaf weight

7-Hydroxymitragynine: typically less than 0.05%

Commercial “7OH” products often contain dozens to hundreds of times the naturally occurring amount, creating pharmacologic effects that resemble potent opioids (such as heroin, morphine, hydrocodone, oxycodone, ketamine, etc.) rather than traditional kratom.

Major dangers

1. Much higher addiction potential

7-OH is a potent μ-opioid receptor agonist, producing:

Euphoria

Analgesia

Tolerance

Physical dependence

Withdrawal

Tolerance can develop rapidly, leading users to escalate doses over days to weeks.

Withdrawal symptoms may include:

Severe anxiety

Restlessness

Muscle aches

Sweating

Insomnia

Diarrhea

Elevated blood pressure

Cravings

Many users report withdrawal comparable to prescription opioid withdrawal.

2. Respiratory depression

Although traditional kratom was initially thought to have a “ceiling effect” on breathing suppression, concentrated 7-OH products appear capable of producing clinically significant respiratory depression, especially:

At high doses

Combined with alcohol

Combined with benzodiazepines

Combined with opioids

Combined with gabapentinoids

Combined with sleep medications

This is the primary life-threatening risk. Very similar to medications prescribed for pain in the opioid class.

3. Overdose

Symptoms include:

Extreme sedation

Pinpoint pupils

Slow breathing

Blue lips

Unresponsiveness

Coma

Death

While isolated 7-OH overdose deaths are still being studied, fatalities involving kratom products often involve:

Other sedatives

Opioids

Alcohol

High-potency extracts

4. Unknown dosing

One major concern is poor manufacturing quality.

Independent laboratory testing has found:

Large differences between labeled and actual content

Variable purity

Contamination (spiked with other agents, potentially fentanyl or other)

Multiple kratom alkaloids mixed together

Consumers often have no reliable way to know how much active drug they are taking.

5. Liver injury

Kratom has been associated with:

Cholestatic hepatitis

Jaundice

Elevated liver enzymes / liver injury

It is not yet clear whether concentrated 7-OH increases this risk, but caution is warranted.

6. Cardiovascular effects

Reported effects include:

Tachycardia

Hypertension

Palpitations

QT prolongation (rare)

Arrhythmias

Individuals with existing heart disease may be at higher risk.

7. Neurologic complications

Reported adverse effects include:

Seizures

Tremor

Confusion

Agitation

Hallucinations (high doses)

8. Psychiatric effects

High doses may trigger:

Anxiety

Panic attacks

Depression

Irritability

Psychosis (rare)

These risks appear greater with extracts than with traditional leaf.

9. Drug interactions

Potentially dangerous interactions occur with:

Opioids

Benzodiazepines

Alcohol

Gabapentin

Pregabalin

Sleep medications

Some antidepressants

Muscle relaxants

The combination can markedly increase sedation and breathing suppression.

10. Lack of long-term safety data

Concentrated 7-OH products are relatively new, and there are no robust long-term human studies evaluating:

Chronic organ toxicity

Neurotoxicity

Endocrine effects

Fertility

Cognitive effects

Is 7-OH stronger than morphine?

Animal studies suggest that purified 7-hydroxymitragynine has greater potency than morphine at the μ-opioid receptor on a milligram-for-milligram basis. However, potency is not the same as clinical effect, and direct dose comparisons in humans are not appropriate because absorption, metabolism, and receptor signaling differ.

Why physicians are increasingly concerned

Many addiction specialists are seeing patients who:

Started with traditional kratom

Switched to concentrated 7-OH products

Developed opioid-like dependence

Required medications such as Buprenorphine for treatment

Several poison centers have also reported increasing calls involving these products.

Bottom line

Concentrated 7-OH products are substantially riskier than traditional kratom leaf because they deliver a highly potent opioid-like alkaloid in amounts far exceeding what occurs naturally. The most significant concerns are:

Rapid tolerance and dependence

Severe withdrawal

Respiratory depression

Overdose, particularly when combined with other sedatives

Unreliable dosing and product quality

Limited long-term safety data

If someone is using 7-OH or even Kratom daily, it is generally safer not to stop abruptly without medical guidance, particularly after prolonged use, because withdrawal can be significant. A supervised taper or evaluation by a clinician experienced in substance use treatment can reduce withdrawal symptoms and improve safety. While the clinicians at CHM will help you get off of Kratom or 7OH, we will not recommend or prescribe this agent. There are better ways to handle chronic pain than going from the frying pan into the fire with centrally acting agents of any kind.