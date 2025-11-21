Anxiety and depression affect millions, disrupting mood, sleep, focus, work, relationships, and overall quality of life. For many patients, traditional options may not provide full relief or may cause unwanted side effects. The recently published doubts on the use of SSRI/SNRI drugs leaves the public and clinicians scratching their heads wonder what course of action to take to better serve their needs.

Low-dose naltrexone (LDN) is a low-risk adjunct that helps regulate mood and build resilience by impacting the endorphin and immune systems. It has been used in the past decade or so to treat drug-resistant depression and anxiety with other agents have failed. It can be used as an adjunct (add on) or stand along agent. Like all things it is not 100% so there are patients that will not respond. However, due to the safety profile it is certainly worth a shot.

How LDN May Help Support Patients with Anxiety and Depression

Enhancing endorphin function to help stabilize mood and motivation

Modulating inflammation pathways linked to mental health conditions and neuroinflammation (possibly a major culprit in mental health conditions)

Improving sleep quality and daily energy

Supporting emotional resilience and stress response

Offering personalized dosing flexibility with flex-dose tablets, capsules and liquids.

How we tailor Care for Every Patient

Strive cPharm’s flex-dose LDN tablets is one example that can give practitioners the ability to personalize care, offering patients supportive options for mood balance and overall mental wellness. Other compounding pharmacies (cPharm) have capsules, liquid and other delivery systems. Prices vary from pharm to pharm.

Low-Dose Naltrexone (LDN) TABLETS or CAPSULES can range from 0.25 TO 6 MG

How it may work:

Depression has been linked to inflammation in some individuals. LDN has anti inflammatory properties, which may reduce neuroinflammation.

LDN temporarily blocks opioid receptors, leading to a rebound increase in endorphins and enkephalins, which are our body’s natural “feel-good” chemicals.

EXCELLENT OPTION FOR:

MAJOR DEPRESSIVE DISORDER (MDD)

POST TRAUMATIC STRESS DISORDER (PTSD)

ANXIETY

Minor acute depressive episodes (short term)

Mild anxiety

Insomnia (some forms)

SUGGESTED DIRECTIONS FOR USE:

Increase dose incrementally as recommended by your healthcare practitioner usually every one to two weeks until the desired dose is obtained. Starting doses vary wildly from clinician to clinician. At CHM we like to start low and go slow. Most often starting with a 0.5mg cap and titrating upwards to desired strength. Dosing ceilings of 4.5mg/d have been shattered in recent years with doses as high as up to 8mg/d (in divided doses).

How do you know you are at the right dose? There is no blood test for this, it is subjective feedback on how you are feeling, reducing a dose that makes you feel ‘‘weird’’ or unsettled (meaning dose is too high), or when other issues arise such as a disruption with hormones, thyroid or pain.

WARNINGS: Avoid if on long-term opioid therapy (a strict contraindication) and discontinue use prior to surgery. LDN is generally well-tolerated but can cause vivid dreams, sleep disturbances, or mild gastrointestinal upset in some patients. CHM dose patient in the AM (mornings) to avoid sleep disturbance and ‘‘crazy dreams’’ and then can transition to nighttime dosing that in theory is better.

Mischoulon D, Hylek L, Yeung AS, Clain AJ, Baer L, Cusin C, Ionescu DF, Alpert JE, Soskin DP, Fava M. Randomized, proof of-concept trial of low dose naltrexone for patients with breakthrough symptoms of major depressive disorder on antidepressants. J Affect Disord. 2017 Jan 15;208:6-14. doi: 10.1016/j.jad.2016.08.029. Epub 2016 Oct 1. Erratum in: J Affect Disord. 2018 Feb;227:198. doi: 10.1016/j.jad.2017.10.040. PMID: 27736689.

Low-dose naltrexone (LDN) provides a temporary blockade of opioid receptors resulting in a rebound effect, yielding an increase in endorphin production. This boost in endorphins promotes healing, regulates immunity, provides pain relief, and reduces inflammation.

Indicated For: * Autoimmune Disorders * Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS) * Chronic Pain * Crohn’s Disease * Ulcerative Colitis * Eczema * Fibromyalgia Common Dosing: * Hashimoto’s Disease * Inflammatory Bowel Disease * Lupus * Multiple Sclerosis (MS) * Psoriasis * Rheumatoid Arthritis * Lyme Disease * Cancer * Post-COVID conditions including vaccine injury and more.

Do not use LDN treatment in patients who are receiving opioid analgesics, dependent on opioids, and those individuals who have failed the naloxone challenge test or who have a positive urine screen for opioids.

COMMON USE REASON: Obese individuals maintain a high level of internal inflammation interfering with weight loss. The addition of LDN will decrease inflammation resulting in more successful weight loss efforts