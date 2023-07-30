Let the 56 who signed the Declaration of Independence be an example for us to emulate during these trying times. Placing Liberty before material gains and property.
What happened to the 56 Signers of the Declaration of Independence?
Have you ever wondered what happened to the 56 men who signed the Declaration of Independence?
Five signers were captured by the British as traitors, and tortured before they died.
Twelve had their homes ransacked and burned. Two lost their sons serving in the Revolutionary Army, anoth…