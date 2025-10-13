Listened to a 1720 Stradivarius (The Red Violin) last night, playing Schubert & Dvořák.
A fun post about an enchanting evening of fine music and music history
The Red Violin. A 1720 Red Mendelssohn Stradivarius (one of a kind).
Fascinating history of this particular Stradivarius violin. Purchased at auction in 1990 by a grandfather for his granddaughter’s 16th birthday at $1.7M at auction, and it is estimated the value today is $16M.
Regardless, it was played masterfully last night at a CMC event downtown Charleston at the Society Hall, and Sharon and I had the opportunity to attend. There is even a movie about the history and travels of this instrument.
and the history is found here on violin virtuoso Elizabeth Pitcairn’s website: https://www.elizabethpitcairn.com/stradivarius/
That must have been a very exciting piece of music! I've always loved the violin! In the 4th grade, a music teacher came to my elementary school and put on a performance with her students. I immediately fell in love with the sound. Went home and begged my parents to be able to become her student. Wish granted! I played for 3 years and fell in love with the sound. When I graduated to junior high and asked about joining the music class there, I was told I had to choose between music and science. I also loved science, so that is what I took. Sad to have make such a choice!