The Red Violin. A 1720 Red Mendelssohn Stradivarius (one of a kind).

Fascinating history of this particular Stradivarius violin. Purchased at auction in 1990 by a grandfather for his granddaughter’s 16th birthday at $1.7M at auction, and it is estimated the value today is $16M.

Regardless, it was played masterfully last night at a CMC event downtown Charleston at the Society Hall, and Sharon and I had the opportunity to attend. There is even a movie about the history and travels of this instrument.

and the history is found here on violin virtuoso Elizabeth Pitcairn’s website: https://www.elizabethpitcairn.com/stradivarius/