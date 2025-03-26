Lithium (Li) is a cool element (metal). Highly sought-after for use in rechargeable batteries and fought over in geographic locations where it is mined (think Afghanistan and Ukraine). Where would the Tesla electric car (or any EV for that matter) be without lithium?

Li is also found in water. Places with deficiencies in this element are surrounded by a population of people with serum deficiencies and a higher rate of mental illness. Li is a mood stabilizer and reduces the risk for several mental illnesses such as bipolar, depression and schizophrenia. While the mechanism of action is poorly understood, it is theorized that it works on modulation of brain serotonin levels.