Dr. Eric Gordon a professional (MD) friend of mine and investigative science journalist Gez Medinger return for a five-year update on the evolving science of Long-COVID. Together, they explore in this podcast what has changed, what still challenges researchers, and where new hope is emerging for those living with post-viral illness. Touching on failures with emerging drugs and trials. Impact on IL-10 and other markers. Mitophagy/Autophagy and more. LDN is discussed on how it may help (some may not respond).

Their conversation examines the latest findings on immune and metabolic disruption, why many clinical trials have yielded disappointing results, and what current data reveal about viral persistence, mitochondrial dysfunction, and recovery pathways. They also discuss treatments showing promise, along with a growing emphasis on individualized approaches to managing complex chronic illness.

Episode highlights

• Why many trials have failed and what this shows about the complexity of Long COVID

• New biomarkers related to immune, metabolic, and mitochondrial function

• Findings on viral persistence, brainstem inflammation, and energy metabolism

• Updates on low-dose naltrexone, niacin, fasting, and rapamycin research

• The importance of personalized medicine and whole-system regulation

• Reasons for optimism for those navigating post-viral illness, ME/CFS and others

Listen in to learn more:

Podcast LINK is here: Five Years In: The Latest on L… - Gordon Medical Forum - Apple Podcasts



(06:52) Personalized Medicine and Biomarkers

(10:54) Antibody Variants in Long COVID

(16:51) Listen to Your Body, Keep Trying

(23:47) Viral Persistence in the Immune System

(28:13) Exploring LDN Treatment Mechanisms

(31:58) Similarities Between ME-CFS and Long COVID

(35:51) Symptoms and Impact of Long COVID

(41:02) Managing Heat Intolerance in Dysautonomia

(48:55) Potential Benefits of Low-Dose Treatments

About Gez Medinger

Gez Medinger is an investigative science journalist and patient advocate for Long COVID. His YouTube channel has over 6 million views, and he is the author of The Long COVID Handbook. Learn more about his book The Long COVID Handbook https://www.penguin.co.uk/books/453380/the-long-covid-handbook-by-altmann-gez-medinger-and-professor-danny/9781529900125