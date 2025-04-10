References for Dr. Saleeby’s chapter in the LDN Book Vol 3 on Longevity. This is the 4th posting on this multi-post Substack.

Peer-Reviewed research papers to ‘‘back up’’ EBM what is in the chapter on Longevity:

Almansa, I., Barcia, J. M., López-Pedrajas, R., Muriach, M., Miranda, M., & Romero, F. J. (2013). Naltrexone reverses ethanol-induced rat hip…