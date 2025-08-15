Longinus the Centurion (AKA St. Cassius Longinus) is a name associated with Christian tradition, particularly in connection with the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Who Was St. Longinus?

Longinus is traditionally identified as the Roman centurion present at the crucifixion of Jesus. He was also the soldier who pierced Jesus’ side with a lance. His name does not appear in the canonical Gospels, but he is often associated with the centurion who, according to the Gospel of Mark 15:39, said:

"Truly this man was the Son of God." His name first appeared in the apocryphal Gospel of Nicodemus. The story of the Holy Lance (lancea) is related to the Gospel of John and the act of piercing the body of Jesus was the last of the Five Holy Wounds of Christ.

In Christian tradition, this centurion eventually came to believe in Jesus, making him one of the first Gentile and Roman converts to Christianity.

He is venerated as a saint in the Roman Catholic Church, Eastern Orthodox Church, Armenian Apostolic Church, and the Ethiopian Church. In Brazil this saint is attributed to the power of finding missing objects.

The Spear of Longinus

Longinus is most famously associated with the Holy Lance (or Spear of Destiny)—the weapon said to have pierced Jesus' side as he hung on the cross, according to the Gospel of John 19:34:

"One of the soldiers pierced his side with a spear, and at once there came out blood and water."

Later Christian tradition gave the name Longinus to this unnamed soldier.

Name Origin

The name "Longinus" may derive from the Greek word "longche" (λόγχη) , meaning "spear."

The name first appears in apocryphal (non-canonical) writings, especially the Gospel of Nicodemus (also called the Acts of Pilate), dated to the 4th century.

Conversion and Sainthood

In various Christian traditions, Longinus is believed to have:

Converted to Christianity after witnessing Jesus' death.

Preached the Gospel .

Died a martyr for his faith. When he was brought before his Roman superiors for preaching this new religion, they demanded he retract his new beliefs and pledge allegiance to the Roman Pagan gods. He, as legend has it, took a sword from another soldier and cut off the heads of a pagan god statue or two. He was then tortured, had his eyes gouged out, and beheaded himself as he refused to renounce his new faith.

Tradition holds that after his conversion, St. Longinus gained the crown of martyrdom in Cappadocia, where he had been living as a monk. According to the legend, Longinus was losing his eyesight when he thrust his spear into the side of the Crucified Jesus Christ, but his eyesight was restored when the Precious Blood of Our Lord splashed on his eyes. When Longinus himself was executed by decapitation, his own blood splashed on the governor who had ordered his execution, who likewise was cured of failing eyesight, and he himself converted to Christianity. Most interestingly, the feast of St. Longinus is March 15, the Ides of March made infamous by the assassination of Gaius Julius Caesar by, among others, Gaius Cassius Longinus.

He is venerated as Saint Longinus in the Roman Catholic, Eastern Orthodox, and Ethiopian Orthodox churches. The statue of Saint Longinus, sculpted by Gian Lorenzo Bernini, is one of four in the niches beneath the dome of Saint Peter's Basilica in Vatican City. A spearpoint fragment said to be from the Holy Lance is also conserved in the Basilica.

Feast day : Roman Catholic: March 15; Eastern Orthodox: October 16



Relics and Legends

Several churches claim to possess the Holy Lance .

A relic known as the "Spear of Longinus" was held by the Habsburgs and is displayed at the Hofburg Palace in Vienna.

Legends grew around the Spear’s supposed mystical powers—especially during the Middle Ages and World War II, where the spear became part of various conspiracy theories and esoteric lore. He who held the lance would go onto win battles and wars.

In Art and Literature

Longinus is a recurring figure in Christian art, usually depicted as a Roman soldier, often holding a spear. Sometimes shown piercing Christ’s side or standing in awe at the crucifixion. In Byzantine iconography, he may be shown as one of the centurions at Golgotha with a halo, symbolizing his sainthood and setting him apart from the other soldiers.

