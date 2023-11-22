Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN)

What is low-dose naltrexone (LDN)?

> Low-dose naltrexone holds great promise for the millions of people worldwide with autoimmune diseases or central nervous system disorders or who face a deadly cancer.

> In the developing world, LDN could provide the first low-cost, easy to administer, and side-effect-free therapy for HIV/AIDS.

Naltrexone was first created in 1963; the drug was approved by the FDA in 1984 in a 50mg dose for the purpose of helping heroin or opium addicts and alcoholics, by blocking the effect of such drugs on opioid receptors. By blocking opioid receptors, naltrexone also blocks the reception of the opioid hormones that our brain and adrenal glands produce: beta-endorphin and metenkephalin. Many body tissues have receptors for these endorphins and enkephalins, including virtually every cell of the body's immune system.

In 1985, Bernard Bihari, MD, a physician with a clinical practice in New York City, discovered the effects of a much smaller dose of naltrexone (approximately 3mg once a day) on the body's immune system. He found that this low dose, taken at bedtime, was able to enhance a patient's response to infection by HIV, the virus that causes AIDS. [Note: Subsequently, the optimal adult dosage of LDN has been found to be 4.5mg.]

In the mid-1990's, Dr. Bihari found that patients in his practice with cancer (such as lymphoma or pancreatic cancer) could benefit, in some cases dramatically, from LDN. In addition, people who had an autoimmune disease (such as lupus) often showed prompt control of disease activity while taking LDN. There was much research done in the mid-1980s thru present day; most of the research has been in Europe and especially England.

How does LDN work & what does it treat?

> LDN boosts the immune system, activating the body's own natural defenses. It is helpful in immunosuppressive diseases, HIV, Lyme Disease and auto-immune disorders.