Lumbrokinase - Earthworms, Enzymes, and Circulation: The Science Behind Lumbrokinase
Long history with this earthworm derived enzyme.
Dr. Sarah Daglis for ResearchedNutritionals [reposting]
07/16/25 is the original post www.researchednutritionals.com/lumbrokinase/
Blood clotting is essential for healing and other important functions throughout the body, but when the process goes unchecked, it may have long-term implications for cardiovascular health.
When you get injured, your body initiates a cascade of enzymatic reactions that converts fibrinogen into fibrin. Fibrin is a tough, fibrous protein that forms the structural mesh of a blood clot. This insoluble fibrin mesh traps platelets and blood cells, sealing the injury and stopping bleeding.
While clot formation is critical in the acute stage of tissue repair, excess fibrin or impaired breakdown of clots (fibrinolysis) can contribute to chronic inflammation, poor circulation, and even serious cardiovascular events.1
