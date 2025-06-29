Lyme Disease Program Part 3
Recap on the 3rd part of the Lyme Series with the IMA; Drs. Moorcroft and Saleeby (host) are joined by Chris Jackman, NP to discuss.
Lyme Treatments Explained: Co-infections and Complex Cases
Video LINK:
https://imahealth.org/lyme-treatment/
Speakers: Dr. Yusuf (JP) Saleeby, Dr. Tom Moorcroft, Chris Jackman, FNP
Lyme disease is notoriously difficult to treat, but it’s even more complex than most realize. That’s because Lyme doesn’t always travel alone. Associated tick-borne co-infectio…