Lyme Treatments Explained: Co-infections and Complex Cases

Video LINK:

https://imahealth.org/lyme-treatment/

Speakers: Dr. Yusuf (JP) Saleeby, Dr. Tom Moorcroft, Chris Jackman, FNP

Lyme disease is notoriously difficult to treat, but it’s even more complex than most realize. That’s because Lyme doesn’t always travel alone. Associated tick-borne co-infectio…