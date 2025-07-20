Manganese (Mn)
Important facts about this micro-element/nutrient. The Good, the Bad and the Lyme.
Manganese is an essential trace mineral that plays several important roles in the human body. While needed only in small amounts, it’s crucial for maintaining good health. Here's an overview of its health benefits, sources, recommended intake, and potential risks:
🧬 Health Benefits of Manganese
Antioxidant Defense [more beyond the break]
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Dr. Saleeby's Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.