Mangoes Benefit Gut and Brain—Here’s How to Optimize Absorption

For centuries, mangoes have soothed digestion and eased constipation. Today, science is discovering that they can do so much more.

Medically Reviewed by Jimmy Almond, M.D.

By Emma Suttie D.Ac, AP

August 17, 2025

Once considered exotic and only eaten in tropical climates, mangoes have become one of the world’s most popular fruits. Often carrying the moniker of “king of fruits,” the mangoes’ abundant fiber and moisturizing properties have made it a trusted remedy for soothing digestion and promoting regularity for centuries. Today, scientists are catching up to this ancient wisdom and discovering mango’s digestive benefits. Even more health-promoting effects, such as their brain-enhancing abilities, are being uncovered.

Key Nutrients

A 2025 study published in the International Journal of Current Microbiology and Applied Sciences highlights mango’s growing reputation as a functional food. “Mango is increasingly recognized for its role in health promotion and disease prevention, with its nutritional profile and medicinal properties supporting its place in preventive healthcare,” the authors wrote.

Mangoes are rich in:

Fiber: One mango has 5.38 grams of fiber. A medium-sized mango can offer about 15 to 20 percent of the recommended daily fiber intake for adults.

Vitamin C: One mango contains 122 milligrams of vitamin C, which is considerably more than an orange, which has just 82.7 milligrams.

Folate (vitamin B9): One mango has 144 micrograms of folate.

Mangiferin: A polyphenol that is abundant in mangoes.

Health Benefits

​​In a study published in Nutrients in 2017, researchers said mango is “a fruit that should be included in everyone’s diet for its multifaceted biochemical actions and health-enhancing properties.”

Benefits Digestion

Mangoes have been a long-trusted remedy for digestive woes, particularly in traditional medicine.

Mangos Show Signs of Reducing IBD Symptoms and Potential Cancer Risk

In Ayurveda, mango is considered nourishing, replenishing, and slightly cooling, making it useful for soothing inflamed tissue. Mangoes are used as laxatives to prevent dry-type constipation. In traditional Chinese medicine, mangoes are cooling, help regenerate fluids, and strengthen digestion. They quell inflammation and are rich in digestive enzymes that help detox the body and fight bacteria in the intestines.

Research has found that mangoes are rich in health-boosting plant compounds, especially polyphenols such as gallic acid and gallotannins. These compounds, in addition to fiber, feed good bacteria in the gut.

A healthy gut is important because good bacteria help break down the polyphenols so that they can be absorbed and used by the body. Once they’re absorbed, the polyphenols can help lower inflammation in the gut, help protect gut lining—preventing leaky gut—and support digestion.

In a randomized controlled trial published in 2018, mango improved symptoms of constipation more effectively than an equivalent amount of fiber in healthy volunteers.

The pilot study split healthy human participants with functional constipation—which is constipation without a clear physical cause—into two groups. One group ate 300 grams of mango daily for four weeks, while the other had the equivalent amount of fiber from a different source. Participants who ate mangoes showed significant improvements in their symptoms. They had more frequent bowel movements, stools were softer and easier to pass, and they exhibited less intestinal inflammation. They also had increased gastrin levels—a hormone that stimulates stomach acid and helps food move through the gut.

Mango has even helped improve symptoms of inflammatory bowel disease, a condition characterized by inflamed intestines and an imbalance of gut bacteria. This chronic inflammation can increase the risk of developing colorectal cancer.

Improves Brain Health and Cognition

A 2024 randomized, double-blind controlled study tested a supplement made from mango extract to determine whether it could improve cognitive function—particularly memory and focus—in healthy adults who regularly play computer games.

Participants either took 300 milligrams of the supplement daily or received a placebo for seven days. The researchers found that those in the supplement group had significant improvements in:

Mental speed

Attention

Working memory

Verbal learning and memory

Response inhibition—the ability to pause before reacting

The study found that participants in the supplement group were able to manage nervousness, irritability, and mood swings more effectively. The researchers reported that they found no safety concerns and that participants had no adverse events from the supplement during the study.

An earlier study examined how mango might improve cognition in both lean and obese people.

Fifty healthy lean participants and 44 obese participants between 18 and 55 years of age ate 400 grams of mango pulp daily with either a probiotic or a placebo for eight weeks. The researchers took blood to assess inflammation and tested memory, attention, and visual processing.

In the obese participants, mango helped lower inflammation markers such as TNF-α and IL-10. In lean participants, mango improved visual performance and attention. Further, mango also boosted memory in lean individuals on both easy and hard memory tests, and in obese participants, mango improved memory only on the more difficult version of the memory test.

Support Heart and Metabolic Health

A small study published in March found that mango improved heart and metabolic health.

Overweight or obese postmenopausal women took 330 grams of mango daily for two weeks. Results showed that the women had significant improvements in systolic blood pressure, mean arterial pressure, pulse pressure, and fasting cholesterol.

The study authors also compared how the women responded to mango versus white bread. They found that blood sugar rose less after eating mango than white bread, and that insulin stayed elevated longer after eating white bread, suggesting that mangoes may help regulate blood sugar better than refined carbs.

Additional Benefits

Mangoes have benefits that extend beyond digestion and the brain.

A 2020 randomized pilot study found that moderate mango consumption improved facial wrinkles in postmenopausal women with light to medium skin. The severity of the women’s wrinkles significantly decreased after eating 85 grams, about half a cup, of mango four times a week over 16 weeks.

Mangoes contain a natural compound called mangiferin that has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anticancer properties that have shown promising effects in lab and animal studies. This powerful compound has shown it can slow cancer growth, trigger cancer cell death (apoptosis), and enhance the effectiveness of common cancer drugs.

How to Increase Absorption

Eat mangoes with healthy fats: Eating mangoes with healthy fats helps our bodies absorb the fat-soluble vitamins in mangoes—vitamins A, E, and K, as well as lutein and zeaxanthin, which are crucial for healthy vision.

Eat at peak ripeness: Many of mango’s nutrients are at their peak when they reach a perfect state of ripeness. To maximize mango carotenoid content, choose fruit that is bright yellow-orange in color.

Combine with iron-rich foods: Combining mangoes with iron-rich foods enhances the absorption of non-heme iron, found in plant-based foods.

Optimal Storage

Mangoes should be left out at room temperature to ripen and then put in the fridge, as the cold will slow down the ripening process and extend their shelf life.

You can store whole, ripe fruit in the fridge for five days. Cut mangoes kept in an airtight container in the refrigerator can last up to a week. Further, ripe mangoes can be cut up and stored in the freezer for up to six months.

Pro Tips

Mangoes can be messy, but with the right finesse, they can be eaten with ease.

Peeling and Cutting Prowess

A mango has one long, flat seed in its center, so cutting it is all about working around the seed and getting every delicious bite. There are multiple ways to peel and cut a mango.

Peeling methods depend on your mango’s ripeness, firmness, and personal preference. Use a vegetable peeler, or, for a firmer mango, you can peel it with a knife—but be careful, and ensure you are holding it firmly in your hand to avoid cutting yourself—this is a known problem with avocados!

You don’t have to peel the mango first, however.

The “hedgehog” mango cutting technique steps:

With the skin on, cut the mango down the flat sides first. Lightly slice the flesh into a checkered pattern without breaking the skin underneath. Gently turn the slice inside out to expose the fruit in symmetrical pieces for easy eating.

Once you have separated the pieces, the fruit is easier to extract. It can be eaten directly from the peel or cut off into cubes.

Other techniques are to scoop out the flesh with a spoon, or use the rim of a glass to separate the mango from the skin—although for it to work well, the mango should be fully ripe.

Ripening

If you want your mango to ripen more quickly, there are a few things you can do. Placing mangoes with bananas will speed up ripening because of the ethylene gas bananas emit. You can also place mangoes in a sunny window or in a paper bag to accelerate the process.

Soaking Mangoes Before Eating

Some sources suggest that soaking mangoes in water before eating them makes them easier to peel, removes contaminants on their skin, and helps make their nutrients more easily absorbed.

Precautions

Mango skin contains a compound called urushiol, which is also in poison ivy. Although present in much smaller amounts, it can still cause reactions in some people, such as rashes or allergic reactions, when it comes into contact with the skin.

Mangoes are high in sugar with 46 grams per fruit, so those with diabetes may want to eat them in moderation to avoid blood sugar spikes.

Recipe: Creamy Mango Smoothie

Lucious mangoes and creamy coconut milk are the base of this satisfying and cooling smoothie—your perfect partner to help you beat the summer heat while supporting digestion.

The following recipe is courtesy of Sheridan Genrich, a clinical nutritionist, naturopath, and Epoch Times health writer.

Ingredients

1/2 can (approximately 7 ounces) coconut milk

10 ounces frozen mangoes

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon pumpkin seeds

1 full scoop or 2 tablespoons vanilla protein powder

Directions

Add frozen mango, coconut milk, lemon juice, and protein powder to a high-speed blender. Blend until smooth, then add pumpkin seeds and pulse through again. Adjust thickness and sweetness to your liking.

Fun Facts

Mangoes belong to the same plant family—Anacardiaceae—as cashews, pistachios, and poison ivy.

Mango is the national fruit of Pakistan, India, and the Philippines—and the national tree of Bangladesh.

India is the world’s largest producer of mangoes, although it accounts for less than 1 percent of exports, as most are eaten domestically.

A mango tree can live 300 years and still bear fruit.

Botanically, mangoes are drupes, which means they have a central pit, or stone. They share this distinction with other fruits, like plums, peaches, and cherries.

Tips for Kids

Mango has an impressive nutritional profile that includes vitamins C and A, fiber, and plenty of antioxidants—all of which support healthy growth and development. Their sweet flavor and soft texture make them much loved by little ones, and easy to eat, regardless of your age.

Mango Kebab

Cut mango and other fruit, such as strawberries, pineapple, grapes, papaya, kiwis, and watermelon, into bite-sized pieces and thread them onto wooden skewers for a colorful treat kids will love.

Mango Parfait

To a small glass or mason jar add alternating layers of yogurt, pieces of mango, granola, and other fruit. It’s a fun dessert for kids to make, and even more fun to eat.

Author of this article: Emma Suttie D.Ac, AP

Emma is an acupuncture physician and has written extensively about health for multiple publications over the past decade. She is now a health reporter for The Epoch Times, covering Eastern medicine, nutrition, trauma, and lifestyle medicine.