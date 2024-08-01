ME/ Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS) and SARScoV2 insult
A study in JAMA does not jive with what I see in my clinic.
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome ‘No More Likely’ After COVID Than Other Infections, CDC Study Finds
Researchers confirm myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome can follow COVID-19 in up to 4 percent of those infected.
www.theepochtimes.com/health/chronic-fatigue-syndrome-no-more-likely-after-covid-than-other-infections-cdc-study-finds-5693076
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Dr. Saleeby's Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.