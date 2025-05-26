Memorial Day Remembrances
A prayer offered this day by the US Conference of Catholic Bishops. The Gary Sinise Foundation supporting our troops, veterans and more.
Heavenly Father, on this Memorial Day, we lift our hearts in profound gratitude for the brave souls who have sacrificed their lives for our nation. In Your boundless love and mercy, we pray for the eternal repose of their souls. May they rest in peace, and may Your perpetual light shine upon them. Comfort their families and loved ones, and inspire us to…