Microplastics & nanoplastics and your health
microplastics are bad; nanoplastics are even worse.
Alright, it is a big topic for such little particles, so let’s break it down cleanly and without the doom spiral.
Microplastics vs. Nanoplastics
Microplastics
Size: < 5 mm (about the size of a sesame seed down to invisible specks)
Where they come from:
Breakdown of larger plastics (bags, bottles, tires)
Synthetic clothing fibers (polyester, nylon) shed during washing and in the air after fibers are in the clothes dryer
Microbeads (still lingering in some products despite bans)
Where they’re found: oceans, rivers, soil, air, food, drinking water… basically everywhere on planet Earth
Nanoplastics
Size: < 1 micrometer (often < 100 nanometers)
Why they’re scarier:
They’re small enough to:
Cross cell membranes even the BBB
Enter organs
Potentially pass the blood–brain barrier (still being studied but we figure this to be the case as it is found in the brains of mammals)
Origin: mostly from further breakdown of microplastics or industrial processes
Hard to study: we can’t easily detect them yet, so research is lagging
In the 1967 film The Graduate, the iconic advice "plastics" is given to Benjamin Braddock (Dustin Hoffman) by a family friend, Mr. McGuire, who says, "I just want to say one word to you... Plastics... There's a great future in plastics". This line, delivered at a graduation party, symbolizes the soulless, artificial, and materialist, 1960s American culture that Ben disdains. Now it comes back to really haunt us!
