Alright, it is a big topic for such little particles, so let’s break it down cleanly and without the doom spiral.

Microplastics vs. Nanoplastics

Microplastics

Size: < 5 mm (about the size of a sesame seed down to invisible specks)

Where they come from: Breakdown of larger plastics (bags, bottles, tires) Synthetic clothing fibers (polyester, nylon) shed during washing and in the air after fibers are in the clothes dryer Microbeads (still lingering in some products despite bans)

Where they’re found: oceans, rivers, soil, air, food, drinking water… basically everywhere on planet Earth

Nanoplastics

Size: < 1 micrometer (often < 100 nanometers)

Why they’re scarier:

They’re small enough to: Cross cell membranes even the BBB Enter organs Potentially pass the blood–brain barrier (still being studied but we figure this to be the case as it is found in the brains of mammals)

Origin: mostly from further breakdown of microplastics or industrial processes

Hard to study: we can’t easily detect them yet, so research is lagging

In the 1967 film The Graduate, the iconic advice "plastics" is given to Benjamin Braddock (Dustin Hoffman) by a family friend, Mr. McGuire, who says, "I just want to say one word to you... Plastics... There's a great future in plastics". This line, delivered at a graduation party, symbolizes the soulless, artificial, and materialist, 1960s American culture that Ben disdains. Now it comes back to really haunt us!

