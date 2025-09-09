This is the second part in a series on plastics (microplastics) and the impact on the environment and humans.

We will explore the chemicals associated with plastics and the harm they can cause.

We will also discuss ways to mitigate this unavoidable exposure in today’s modern age.

Plastics often contain a variety of chemicals that may be harmful to human health, especially when they leach out or are released during use, heating, degradation, or disposal. Below are some of the most concerning chemicals found in plastics:

🔴 1. Bisphenol A (BPA); but there are dozens of bisphenols

Found in: Polycarbonate plastics, epoxy resins (e.g., food can linings, water bottles, baby bottles, thermal paper and other.) This is a hardening agent, so non-soft bottles are the usual culprit.

Health risks: Endocrine disruption (mimics estrogen and other hormones) raising risks for cancer and other chronic illnesses. Developmental and reproductive issues; has been shown to change the sex of fish in contaminated streams (more female fish and fewer male fish). Possible links to cancer, heart disease, and diabetes.



🔴 2. Phthalates

Found in: Soft PVC plastics, food packaging, toys, medical tubing

Health risks: Hormone disruption (especially affecting testosterone). Developmental issues in children. Fertility problems (infertility). Associated with asthma and obesity.



🔴 3. Styrene

Found in: Polystyrene (Styrofoam), food containers, disposable cups

Health risks: Possible carcinogen (linked to leukemia and lymphoma). Irritation of the skin, eyes, and respiratory tract. Nervous system effects (headaches, fatigue). Don’t take your take-out beverage in Styrofoam cups and forget about those plastic lids you drink through. Photo by Suleman Serwar do not use



🔴 4. Vinyl Chloride

Found in: Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) production

Health risks: Known human carcinogen. Liver damage (angiosarcoma). Central nervous system effects.



🔴 5. Dioxins

Released during: Burning or degrading PVC

Health risks: Highly toxic (even at very low levels). One of the most toxic compounds humans face. Hormonal interference is the chief pathophysiology for toxicity. Immune and reproductive system damage. Linked to cancer big time!



🔴 6. Antimony Trioxide

Used in: PET plastics (plastic bottles)

Health risks: Potential carcinogen. Skin and eye irritation.



🔴 7. Nonylphenol Ethoxylates (NPEs)

Found in: Industrial plastics, detergents

Health risks: Endocrine disruptors. Harm aquatic life and potentially human health.



🔴 8. Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons (PAHs)

Source: Plastics exposed to high heat or burning

Health risks: Carcinogenic. Respiratory and skin irritation.



Summary Table:

Here are some Tips to Reduce Exposure:

Avoid microwaving food in plastic. This is a big NO NO. Vegetables packaged in ready-to-microwave plastic are a very unhealthy proposition. Yes, it is easy & quick but very unhealthy… remove the veggies from the bag and microwave or cook in a glass or SS-container. Heating food or drink in plastic containers is a bad idea Freezing food or drink in a plastic container is a bad idea Storing for extended periods of time any food or beverage in plastic is not a healthy proposition.

Don't reuse single-use plastic bottles. Change to GLASS, or SS (stainless steel); avoid aluminum (Al) containers too as Al in the human body is dangerous.

Use glass, stainless steel, or BPA-free containers [BPA Free may not be free of other bisphenols, so use caution].

Avoid plastics with recycling codes #3 (PVC), #6 (PS), and #7 (Other) unless labeled BPA-free. Basically, try and avoid purchasing or using plastics around food or beverages. Oxymoron: Organic apples wrapped in plastic. ;(

