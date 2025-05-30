Minerals continued
We opened with Zinc (Zn) and we will discuss another few today.
There are several essential minerals or elements that the human body needs to function properly. These are typically divided into two categories based on the required amounts:
Macro elements/minerals needed in larger amounts like Calcium and Magnesium will be discussed later our focus on this series is on micro or trace minerals/elements.
Trace Minerals (needed in small amounts):
Iron (Fe) - Mr. Chris Jackman was interviewed on FoxNews24 in Charleston this past week about IRON, and it will air soon.
Function: Oxygen transport (hemoglobin), energy metabolism.
Sources: Red meat, spinach, legumes, fortified cereals.
Double edged sword as it is unhealth if too low or too high.
Blood levels and test such as Ferritin and Transferring are helpful in knowing proper levels.
Zinc (Zn) - already discussed in detail last week. See that post
Iodine (I)
Function: Thyroid hormone production.
Sources: Iodized salt (minimal), seafood, dairy.
Helps with THYROID but careful if you have Hashimoto’s (autoimmune thyroid disease). Should be paired up with Se. Selenium is next…