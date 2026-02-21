Dr. Saleeby's Substack

Dr. Saleeby's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julie K's avatar
Julie K
2h

Great article thank you! Really hits home. So much good info here.

Reply
Share
Geoff Wexler's avatar
Geoff Wexler
6h

Also, know there is a turning point that God allows to break you, to refine us all like Silver. You will be thrown in the furnace like the book of Daniel. You will suffer some. That turning point is offerred to all and found in Lamentations - Chapter 3.

Solution for Turbo Cancer

https://TurboCancer.org

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Yusuf JP Saleeby · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture