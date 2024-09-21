An Open Letter to Amazon on Behalf of Cancer Patients Worldwide
At FLCCC, we stand with cancer patients worldwide who deserve access to all available treatment options. In this open letter, we address Amazon’s recent decision to ban a critical resource—Dr. Paul Marik’s “Cancer Care: The Role of Repurposed Drugs and Metabolic Interventions in Treating Can…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Dr. Saleeby's Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.