NAD+ RESEARCH OVERVIEW

NAD+ is involved in redox reactions and serves as a cofactor for various enzymes, including sirtuins and poly(ADP-ribose) polymerases. It plays a significant role in cellular processes such as metabolism, DNA repair, and chromatin remodeling, which are vital for maintaining tissue and metabolic homeostasis. A decline in NAD+ levels is observed with aging, contributing to age-associated diseases like cognitive decline, cancer, and metabolic disorders.

NAD+ (500mg)

NAD+ Description NAD+ is a coenzyme involved in redox reactions and cellular metabolism. It has gained attention for its role as a signaling molecule, influencing processes such

Aging and Longevity

NAD+ plays a significant role in aging and longevity. Research indicates that restoring NAD+ levels in aged or diseased animals can promote health and extend lifespan. This has led to the exploration of NAD+ precursors like nicotinamide riboside (NR) and nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN), which have shown promise in ameliorating age-associated pathophysiologies.1

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