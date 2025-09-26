Dr. Saleeby's Substack

Moringa (adaptogen) Lecture for the PHA by Dr. K. Carman (ND).

Yusuf JP Saleeby MD's avatar
Yusuf JP Saleeby MD
Sep 26, 2025
Transcript

Dr. Kristina Carman ND delivers a lecture for the Priority Health Academy that is being released to the public today. Moringa is now recognized as a special adaptogenic herb for a wide variety of health conditions. Helpful in supporting the thyroid and HPA axis, along with improvements in bowel, gut, skin conditions. This herb happens to possess all 9-essential amino acids (aa).

Listen to this lecture to discover the interesting properties of Moninga.

This photo is of a Moringa tree in Wanda’s backyard (she is one of our PAs with CHM)

Discussion about this video

