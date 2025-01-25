Reposting from Medical News Today blog post in 2024:

- Medically reviewed by Jared Meacham, PhD., RD, CSCS — Written by Bethany Cadman — Updated on October 29, 2024 for Medical News Today blog.

Why is moringa good for you?

Moringa may have a range of health benefits, ranging from speeding up wound healing to managing blood glucose. However, further research into its benefits is necessary.

Moringa oleifera is a tree with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Also known as the drumstick tree, the miracle tree, the ben oil tree, or the horseradish tree, people have used moringa for centuries due to its health benefits.

In this article, find out what moringa is, what benefits it may offer, and its possible side effects.

Nutrients in moringa

Moringa contains many essential compounds, such as:

It is also low in fat and contains no harmful cholesterol.

What are the benefits?

Around the world, many people traditionally use moringa as food and for medicinal purposes.

1. Protecting and nourishing skin and hair

A laboratory study has suggested moringa may help heal skin wounds more quickly. One way it may do this is by reducing oxidative stress.

According to some expertsTrusted Source, moringa seed oil may also have benefits for hair health.

However, more studies are needed, especially those involving humans.

2. Treating edema

Edema is when fluid builds up in body tissues, for instance, because of inflammation. Ear edema can cause tissue swelling around the ear, usually because of an infection.

In a 2022 study, applying moringa seed oil reduced skin inflammation in mice with ear edema. This suggests the anti-inflammatory properties of moringa may help treat ear edema, though more research in humans is needed.

3. Protecting the liver

Moringa may help protect the liver against nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

In one laboratory studyTrusted Source, researchers discovered compounds in moringa that could be useful for this disease. One of these compounds reduced fat buildup in liver cells and increased the activity of proteins that break down fat.

However, this study was not conducted directly on humans. Therefore, more research is needed before we can definitively claim that moringa protects people’s livers.

4. Preventing and treating cancer

Moringa contains properties that may help prevent cancer. For example, it contains niazimicin, a compound that suppresses the development of cancer cells.

According to some scientists, moringa leaf extracts, bark, and other parts of the plant may have properties that can kill cancer cells. If further research confirms this, they could prove useful in treating breast, liver, colorectal, and other cancers.

However, more detailed research is needed to understand how it works at the cellular level.

5. Treating stomach upset

Moringa extracts may help treat some stomach disorders.

For instance:

However, all the above studies were conducted on animals. Therefore, the findings may not apply to humans, and more clinical research is necessary.

6. Fighting foodborne bacterial infections

According to 2022 researchTrusted Source, moringa contains substances that may act against some foodborne pathogens, such as Staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus) and Escherichia coli (E. coli).

S. aureus may be presentTrusted Source in sliced meats, sandwiches, and other foods not cooked between handling and eating, while E.coli can passTrusted Source through contaminated water or food. Both types of bacteria can cause diarrhea and other symptoms of food poisoning.

It is important to note, though, that researchers conducted the above study in a laboratory setting. Therefore, it may not accurately represent how moringa extract would perform in humans. The authors called for further studies.

7. Preventing rheumatoid arthritis

According to the authors of a rodent study, moringa extract has anti-inflammatory properties that may help prevent rheumatoid arthritis.

However, more clinical studies are necessary to confirm this finding in humans.

8. Treating mood and nervous system disorders

The antioxidant activity of moringa may protect against disorders that affect the nervous system, such as multiple sclerosis (MS), Alzheimer’s disease, neuropathic pain, and depression.

Scientists believe it may have neuroprotective properties but have yet to identify how it works. More research is needed to understand its role in treating these conditions.

9. Protecting the cardiovascular system

Moringa containsTrusted Source a range of antioxidant and anti-inflammatory agents, such as quercetin, which may help protect cardiovascular health. Quercetin may help prevent lipid formation and inflammation, both of which can contribute to heart disease.

Moringa may also have cholesterol-lowering properties.

However, more research is needed to establish these effects conclusively.

