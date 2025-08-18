Mr. Peter Rambo is an Adult & Geriatric Nurse Practitioner. A graduate of the Clemson University program he completed some clinical rotations in Functional Medicine with us at our center as a student. Peter then worked at our center for almost two years full-time and has returned this month to help us with patients in South Carolina via Telemedicine services as a part-time clinician. He will expand his reach to NC and VA once licensing is completed.

We are very excited to have Peter back as part of our healthcare team. He is becoming a very seasoned practitioner in holistic and functional medicine and with an interest in vector borne illnesses such as Lyme disease and other chronic illnesses he is helping so many of his patients. He also helps patients with polypharmacy reduce their dependence on pharmaceuticals and pill burden.

For appointment with Peter please visit our website or call our main number (800) 965-8482 or email us at info@carolinaholisticmedicine.com