Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus

Original Blog post: January 21, 2009

by Saleeby, MD Yusuf

Abstract

A review of MRSA, definition, pathophysiology/science, identification and treatments. Also, the new drive to screen admitted patients. [updates to this article from 2009: once thought rare and found in institutionalized/hospitalized patients, it is now the normal. Most all of these infections are MRSA and need better antimicrobial coverage.]

MRSA

By JP Saleeby, MD at the time MPHospital -ED Director

Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) is in the news a lot these days and on the minds of most healthcare workers in recent years and for good reason. MRSA is a type of bacteria that has acquired resistance to a number of

commonly used antibiotics and is becoming a problem bug to treat. Physicians and hospitals are taking action to help stop the spread of this bacterium by ever more aggressive means. Marlboro Park Hospital will soon implement a hospital wide screening process on all high-risk patients to limit spread and help track carriers.

Staphylococcus aureus (or Staph) is a bacterium which causes a multitude of infections in humans. A very common bacteria present on our skin, S. aureus is classified as a gram-positive bacteria with the appearance of a cluster-of-grapes under a microscope. It is distributed worldwide and as many as 11% – 40% of the population is estimated to be colonized with this bug. In the US alone some 3.2 million people are reported to be colonized with MRSA in a 2006 study. Normally, it does not cause problems as it is found on our skin, inside our mouths and in our nostrils. However, when it invades our bodies (gets under our skin, so to speak) then it can cause disease and illness.

S. aureus can become a “super bug” when it mutates and becomes resistant to antibiotics. Bacteria

when exposed to certain antimicrobials develop ways to protect itself

from them eventually; when this happens we refer to these bacteria as

“super bugs” or resistant organisms. In 1959 the antibiotic methicillin (which is a relative of penicillin) was introduced to fight skin infections. Clinicians noticed a number of isolated cases of S. aureus that were resistant to this antibiotic within two years of its use, thus the name methicillin-resistant. However, MRSA shows resistance to many other antibiotics besides the now obsolete methicillin.

There are two classifications of MRSA. Those

found in hospitals (HA-MRSA or hospital acquired MRSA) and those found

in the community (CA-MRSA or community acquired MRSA). Twenty

years ago MRSA was almost unheard of in the community and one would be

limited to see cases in hospitalized or ICU patients, today it is a

different story. Cultures of ICU patients in 1974 showed only a 2% rate of HA-MRSA. The number has risen to 64% (in surveys from 2004), and probably higher today in our ICU patients. As

many as 59% of all skin and soft tissue infections are caused by MRSA

today resulting in 94,000 patients each year presenting with serious

invasive infections. There are reported approximately 19,000 deaths resulting from this bacterium (a rate higher than deaths due to HIV). Only 14% of these deaths are associated with the lesser virulent CA-MRSA, while HA-MRSA accounts for 86% of deaths.

The bacterium S. aureus causes infections and disease by several mechanisms. They

produce proteolytic enzymes (that breakdown tissue proteins and cause

pus), enterotoxins that are responsible for vomiting and diarrhea,

exfoliative toxins that cause the skin to blister, and exotoxins

(TSST-1 for example is a protein implicated in toxic shock syndrome, a

very bad and lethal infectious process). When you add antibiotic resistance to the picture, you have a very dangerous pathogen. When mutation occurs in the bacterium changes take place at a genetic or molecular level. When a bacterium acquires resistance to an antibiotic it passes this genetic information to other bacterium. There are at least five types of genes involved. The genes denoted as SCCmec I-V have been isolated. Those S. aureus with genes I-III are associated with the more virulent HA-MRSA, and genes IV & V linked to CA-MRSA. HA-MRSA is the nastier of the two bugs with more drug resistance.

MRSA

is transmitted by direct contact (through contact with skin and/or body

fluids) and by indirect contact (through towels, toys, diapers, and

fomites such as door knobs & counter tops). There are those individuals referred to as carriers who show no symptoms of infection, yet harbor this bacterium. Statistics

indicate CA-MRSA is the predominant type found in the population and it

can be cultured by a simple screening exam using nasal swabs. Hospitals

nationwide will soon implement screening tests for all high-risk

patients or those admitted to the ICU by non-invasive nasal swab

screening tests to help identify these patients. Screening is a means to help eradicate or lessen the death rates associated with MRSA.

Those

at greater risk for harboring this bacterium are those who play contact

sports, share towels and toiletries, those who have suppressed immune

systems (people with cancer, on immunosuppressant drugs, chemotherapy

and HIV (+) patients). Additionally, those who live in unsanitary conditions and the very young or old are higher risk. Healthcare workers are also at increased risk because of their working environment.

While the symptoms of infection are very protean, they do have some commonality. Pus producing skin infections like boils, abscesses and impetigo are most often found to contain MRSA. In the emergency room we often see MRSA infections that are mistaken for “spider bites.” The dermatological presentation of an early MRSA infection is very similar to many insect bites. When

a superficial MRSA infection becomes more complex, by expanding and

spreading into deeper tissues, colonizing implantable devices

(artificial joints, replacement heart valves, etc.) then mortality

rises. Symptoms such as high fever, chills,

weakness and mental deterioration as well as a drop in blood pressure

ensue and result in a condition called sepsis. Mortality rates among septic patients are extremely high.

The only correct way to diagnose MRSA is by culture. Samples

from the skin (or in conditions such as pneumonia where blood cultures

are drawn) are plated on Baird-Parker agar plates and cultured in an

incubator. S. aureus that

produces a (+) coagulase test (coagulase is an enzyme that some

bacteria produce that allow the bacteria to clot blood) are then

subjected to methicillin. Those bacteria that survive are labeled MRSA. Further

evaluation of resistance and sensitivity to different antibiotics is

accomplished by placing Kirby-Bauer discs on the agar plates and

checking for antibiotic susceptibility. This microbiological culture process can take several days.

Treatment of simple topical MRSA infections is accomplished by topical mupirocin (Bactroban ®) cream. For those more serious infections of the deeper tissues oral and IV antibiotics must be used. Sometimes two or more are needed. Drugs like Septra ® (TMP-SMZ), doxycycline, vancomycin, linezolid and rifampin are used. Patients with severe infections are usually hospitalized for intravenous antibiotic therapy. Drainage of the infected tissue and often removal of infected implanted appliances are often required.

A

ways to help avoid MRSA infection is by good hygiene practice (washing

with warm soapy water upon contact with high risk individuals, using

antibacterial hand cleansers, etc.) While the

National Institute of Health reports that MRSA pneumonia and blood

poisoning (sepsis) have a high death rate, people in general good

health with CA-MRSA recover in almost every case.

Reference:

Davis, C., Stoppler, M. MRSA Infection, eMedicineHealth.com

Kuehnert, MJ, et. al. Prevalence of Staphylococcus aureus nasal colonization in the United States, 2001-2002. J Infect Dis. 2006 Jan 15;193(2):172-9.

http://www.cdc.gov/ncidod/EID/vol11no06/04-0831.htm

http://www.cdc.gov/ncidod/dhqp/ar_mrsa_surveillanceFS.html

