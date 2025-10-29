Dr. Saleeby's Substack

Dr. Saleeby's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yusuf JP Saleeby MD's avatar
Yusuf JP Saleeby MD
4h

A kind person sent me an internal email explaining:

Hello JP.

I created this after having MRSA tear through my family. I find this to be very effective, especially in conjunction with doxycycline. We were able to eradicate it, and it caused no further problems quite quickly. -Keith T.

Skin decolonization:

1. Frequent Hand sanitizer use

2. Betadine to nares daily for four days, twice weekly for 4

weeks, and as needed

3. Medicated soap ( Chlorhexidine aka “Hibiclins”) added to body

wash, let stand for 5 minutes then rinse off lightly. Close

attention to behind ears, armpits, and private area - Found on

AMAZON

4. Do not reuse washcloths or towels after showers before

washing.

5. Lysol spray to the mattress and wash sheets every other day

for 2 weeks

6. Bleach clean the bathrooms frequently.

7. Drainage from abscesses is contagious. Please contain and

manage cautiously.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Yusuf JP Saleeby
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture