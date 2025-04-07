Myths about DIETS. How the public has been brainwashed about specific dietary trends/fads.
How to uncouple ourselves from the bad advice on a one-size-fits-all diet; mostly to sell products and books.
As I have said recently on a podcasts and webinars “Diet is a 4-letter word”. Damn (4-letter expletive) is that spot on! Let me explain:
See this podcast/webinar from the IMA where Dr. Carman and I chat about nutrition, nutrient dense foods and briefly (due to time constraints) try and dispel myths about nutrition.. such as “all seed oils are bad”, “ke…